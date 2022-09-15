By any name, Christopher Newport, Apprentice are set to battle for Newport News small college football supremacy

QB Matt Dzierski shown here throwing a pass during a practice at Christopher Newport University in August, will lead the Captains against Apprentice School in the inaugural matchup between the two Newport News small college-level football programs on Saturday at TowneBank Stadium. Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

What to call the first-ever football meeting between the Newport News Apprentice School and Christopher Newport University?

One suggestion is “The James River Rumble,” as the shipyard trade school borders the James River and CNU almost does. A CNU media type offered the moniker “War On Warwick” since it and some of the shipyard buildings are on Warwick Boulevard.

Both names, not to mention those of the schools, underscore that the two small-college football programs separated by 15 minutes in Newport News are going to meet for the first time in their 21-year co-existence. The Captains (1-1) will host the Builders (2-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at TowneBank Stadium on the CNU campus.

For years, talk around the campfire was that this game would never happen and that the Builders would be little competition for the Captains if it did. But the stars aligned as CNU administration became more amenable to the idea, the Captains had an unexpected schedule opening and the resurgent Builders enter on very competitive footing.

Turns out a number of shipbuilders in training and players at the “public Ivy” are family, former teammates or workout buddies, so they anticipate the inaugural meeting with a mixture of excitement and respect.

Xander Jedlick, the Captains’ standout receiver, and Builders lineman Nathan Jedlick are brothers. Builders quarterback Mason Tatum played at Stone Bridge High with Captains wide receivers Wade Dunkelberry and Marshall Mattison, and his cousin, Josh Hunt, also plays wide receiver for CNU.

Wide receiver Leland Girdy, a Stone Bridge grad, and Tatum’s favorite target through two games with 12 catches for 95 yards, played for CNU before transferring to Apprentice.

“I wouldn’t call this a rivalry game because you have to hate someone for them to be a rival,” CNU offensive lineman Drew Knott said as he mentioned Girdy and other Builders. “I have nothing but respect for them.

“Their guys work 40 hours a week and do hands-on labor as pipefitters and welders. I’m impressed with their work ethic and toughness, and you know they have to love football to play after working all day.”

Tatum, who has thrown for 422 yards and two touchdowns in two games for the Builders, said, “We know their guys over there and they know our guys. It’s a special game for us and I know it’s a special game for them.

“When I saw the game was on our schedules, I joked with some of them it will probably be the highlight of our seasons. I’m glad we have the opportunity, but I hope it’s not just for this year.”

But this is a good year for the Builders to play the Captains. After returning from the pandemic in 2021 to only a few days of preseason practice under first-year head coach Vincent Brown, the Builders went 2-7, although many of the losses were competitive.

Brown and his staff — which includes former Arizona Cardinals lineman Elton Brown and his brother, former Hampton University player Scorpio Brown (no relations to the coach) — brought in a recruiting class that has contributed immediately and impresses veterans like Tatum and safety Paul Massey. The Builders’ 2-0 start includes a 27-14 win over Averett, a team that rallied for two late touchdowns to beat CNU 24-20.

“There are some top-notch players from elite programs who expect to win and bring that to our culture,” said Massey, a senior and electrician at the shipyard. “We’re playing the best football we’ve played since I’ve been here.”

Among the freshmen are Taizuan Brown (no relation to the head coach), a defensive back from Class 5 state runner-up Maury who has 11 tackles in two games, and Curtis Green, a running back from Class 4 state champ Varina with 16 carries for 66 yards. Vincent Brown says they and the rest of his hard-working group are excited.

“This will be a huge event for the area,” he said. “I think it will be a wonderful game.”

Paul Crowley, CNU’s first-year head coach, agrees, but like all involved, won’t call it a “rivalry.”

“For the Newport News schools to play each other is a special deal,” said Crowley, who might need a big game from QB Matt Dzierski (296 yards passing, 74 rushing) to prevail. “In most rivalry games, somebody doesn’t like their opponent, but we have nothing but respect for what they do.”

The game

Newport News Apprentice School (2-0) at Christopher Newport (1-1), 7 p.m. Saturday (99.1FM)