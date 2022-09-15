One Patriots player's second-year leap is one of the best Matthew Slater has ever seen

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been able to find his role in the offense and find success early on.

His development has not gone unnoticed as he looks to help facilitate the Patriots’ running game. That was on display Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. He carried the ball eight times for 25 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. His usage was one of the few bright spots, as the New England offense struggled to get going.

Several of his teammates have noticed his progression. Veteran Matthew Slater has been impressed by what he has been able to bring to the table, as noted by Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

“The improvement that I’ve seen from the day that he got here until now is unbelievable. One of the best I’ve seen,” Slater said Wednesday. “That’s a credit to him and his work ethic and the way he’s applied the coaching that he’s gotten. it’s been fun to watch .”

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been impressed with the running back’s development as well. He knows a thing or two about development considering how he went from an undrafted free agent to a key piece in the Patriots’ passing attack.

Meyers’ talents were on display against the Miami Dolphins Sunday. He led all Patriots receivers with four receptions for 55 yards. It’s been an interesting journey for Meyers in his own right, and he has enjoyed watching Stevenson grow.

“When he first got here, just in practice, I saw him catch a seam out of the backfield. And that’s like a James White kind of play, you know what I mean?” Meyers said. “But he’ll go out there and give you a dead leg, catch a seam, take one to the crib. He’s a really talented player.”

The Patriots will need Stevenson to continue to play at a high level as the season progresses. If nothing else, it appears that he has full support from his teammates moving forward.