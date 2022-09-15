ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Dominating district debut

LECANTO — The Lecanto football team’s defense has been outstanding all season. That was true once again Friday night, but the Panthers’ offense also shined in a 30-6 drubbing of Fivay in a the Suburban District 3A-6 opener for both teams. Freshman quarterback JT Tipton tossed three...
LECANTO, FL
wuft.org

Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala

Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
City
Lecanto, FL
Lecanto, FL
Education
Lecanto, FL
Sports
franchising.com

Captain D’s Growing in Hernando County with Brooksville Opening

September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, a fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Brooksville, Florida. Located at 849 South Broad Street in a former Taco Bell, the Brooksville Captain D’s is the second Hernando County location to open this summer. In June, the brand converted a former Burger King in Spring Hill.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach

HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
HUDSON, FL
Ocala Gazette

THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS

Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Panthers#High School Football#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports
alachuachronicle.com

Buchholz High School says there will be consequences for students involved in morning brawl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Video from a fight at Buchholz High School this morning is circulating on social media. The video shows several girls fighting while a school district employee tries to break up the fight. One of the girls punches the employee before turning her attention to another girl. As other students try to break up the fight, one girl’s shirt is stripped off, leaving her in shorts and a bra while she continues to try to get past administrators who are trying to stay between her and the other girls. Administrators and a School Resource Officer eventually separate all the students. The video lasts about a minute and a half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Semi catches fire on I-75

A tractor-trailer caught fire and backed up traffic northbound on I-75 two miles north of the Gainesville NW 39th Avenue 390 exit Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and High Springs Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:03 a.m. to the tractor-trailer parked along the shoulder of the road with fire coming from the cab and the front of the trailer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options

I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Trenton's Almost Fall Festival draws hundreds on Saturday

On Saturday, The Rural Watermelon put on Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival at the Trenton State Farmers Market. According to a flyer on The Rural Watermelon’s Facebook page, the event featured local businesses, food trucks and other activities. Admission and parking for the festival were free. The event also...
TRENTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County inviting children to read to dogs

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Vote against the independent fire district

On Nov. 8, Sumter County residents will be asked to approve a new Independent fire district for The Villages. The supervisors who will lead the new independent fire district will be appointed by the governor. This fact alone should be reason to vote against the new independent fire district. The residents have been witnessed to this history before. There will be no resident input choosing these supervisors. The residents will pay all costs which will be set by the governor’s appointed supervisors. The governor at the time of appointments will not even know these supervisors.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy