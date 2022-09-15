Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Dominating district debut
LECANTO — The Lecanto football team’s defense has been outstanding all season. That was true once again Friday night, but the Panthers’ offense also shined in a 30-6 drubbing of Fivay in a the Suburban District 3A-6 opener for both teams. Freshman quarterback JT Tipton tossed three...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wet conditions don't slow down Williston offense in shutout victory over Dixie County
WILLISTON — Once again, the Williston Red Devils found themselves at the mercy of the weather when it came time to play their game against Dixie County. What was scheduled to be an away game on Friday, Sept. 9 turned into a Thursday home game due to extremely wet conditions in Dixie County and ensuing storms for Friday night.
After winless 2021, Pasco football is 4-0 — and Brooksville Hernando is the latest victim
DADE CITY, Fla – Maybe, just maybe, what once was arguably the best high school football rivalry in West Central Florida is making a comeback. It's not all the way there yet, but there were signs it could happen as Dade City Pasco defeated Brooksville Hernando, 42-21, on a rainy Friday night at ...
wuft.org
Affordable senior apartments open at Oak Valley in Ocala
Since the pandemic began in 2020, affordable housing has been increasingly hard to find. In Ocala, a private entity worked together with a non-profit organization owned by a former NBA star to build a new apartment complex for senior citizens at affordable prices. The Oak Valley Senior Apartments held its...
franchising.com
Captain D’s Growing in Hernando County with Brooksville Opening
September 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s, a fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Brooksville, Florida. Located at 849 South Broad Street in a former Taco Bell, the Brooksville Captain D’s is the second Hernando County location to open this summer. In June, the brand converted a former Burger King in Spring Hill.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Parking lot construction begins Monday at Hudson Beach
HUDSON, FLA - It's going to be a little harder to park your boat trailer at Hudson Beach starting Monday. According to Pasco County Parks and Rec, Boat trailer parking at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park (aka Hudson Beach) will be limited beginning Monday (9/19). The outdated boardwalk, seawall and loading docks will be replaced. Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March 2023. During this time, the county recommends you arrive early to get a boat trailer parking spot.
THERE IS HELP FOR OCALA SENIORS
Ocala (Marion County) is in Region 4 of the five regions within Florida’s Seniors vs. Crime Project, a special program of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies. In addition to Marion County, the region includes these counties: Hamilton, Baker, Nassau, Columbia, Duval, Suwanee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, Union, Bradford, Clay, St. John’s, Dixie, Alachua, Putnam, Flagler, Levy, Volusia, Citrus, Lake, Seminole, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard.
Florida woman stabs roommates multiple times, goes shopping after, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies
Pasco residents push for street that ends before reaching new homes to be finished
Eleven brand new homes in Pasco County’s Connerton neighborhood have the address of Flourish Drive, but that street stops before it reaches those homes. On Thursday, the county and builder took a step toward finishing the road.
alachuachronicle.com
Buchholz High School says there will be consequences for students involved in morning brawl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Video from a fight at Buchholz High School this morning is circulating on social media. The video shows several girls fighting while a school district employee tries to break up the fight. One of the girls punches the employee before turning her attention to another girl. As other students try to break up the fight, one girl’s shirt is stripped off, leaving her in shorts and a bra while she continues to try to get past administrators who are trying to stay between her and the other girls. Administrators and a School Resource Officer eventually separate all the students. The video lasts about a minute and a half.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Semi catches fire on I-75
A tractor-trailer caught fire and backed up traffic northbound on I-75 two miles north of the Gainesville NW 39th Avenue 390 exit Friday morning. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, ACFR and High Springs Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:03 a.m. to the tractor-trailer parked along the shoulder of the road with fire coming from the cab and the front of the trailer.
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options
I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trenton's Almost Fall Festival draws hundreds on Saturday
On Saturday, The Rural Watermelon put on Trenton’s Almost Fall Festival at the Trenton State Farmers Market. According to a flyer on The Rural Watermelon’s Facebook page, the event featured local businesses, food trucks and other activities. Admission and parking for the festival were free. The event also...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vehicle crash involves Citrus County school bus; no student injuries reported
A Citrus County School District bus occupied with students became involved in a three-vehicle collision after a minivan struck an SUV. None of the 39 high school students aboard the bus were injured in the 3:08 p.m. crash on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Dental records help deputies ID human remains found in wooded area in Pasco County
Deputies said that dental records helped them identify human remains that were found in a heavily wooded area in Pasco County.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County inviting children to read to dogs
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is inviting children between the ages of 5 and 13 to come read to a shelter dog on select Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. The Doggone Good Reading Program will return with its first event on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Additional reading events are planned on November 5 and December 3, and HSMC states that new dates will be added soon.
villages-news.com
Vote against the independent fire district
On Nov. 8, Sumter County residents will be asked to approve a new Independent fire district for The Villages. The supervisors who will lead the new independent fire district will be appointed by the governor. This fact alone should be reason to vote against the new independent fire district. The residents have been witnessed to this history before. There will be no resident input choosing these supervisors. The residents will pay all costs which will be set by the governor’s appointed supervisors. The governor at the time of appointments will not even know these supervisors.
72-Year-Old Woman Killed When Crossing East Jefferson Street In Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old Brooksville woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while she was crossing East Jefferson Street around 8:25 pom on Thursday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on East Jefferson Street and collided
WCJB
Ocala man found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was found dead in a barricaded RV after leading deputies on a chase. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say Richard Williams, 38, led them on a chase in a stolen RV around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies used stop sticks to stop the...
