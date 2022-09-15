ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement

The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night

Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL

