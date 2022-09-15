Read full article on original website
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it
Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Brings Daughter on NFL Field for First Time to Surprise Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling "stayed up past her bedtime" to see celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' second win of the season Brittany Mahomes is celebrating some special moments with daughter Sterling before she becomes a big sister. On Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner brought daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, along to catch Patrick Mahomes in action in the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to...
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
Look: NFL Facing Criticism For Thursday Announcement
The NFL celebrated Hispa Heritage Month by revealing a modified logo. On Thursday, the league introduced a new shield that they promoted as demonstrating an "unmistakable Latin flavor" that's "filled with an infectious personality." They threw a tilde over the N in NFL. "The league is proud to celebrate Latino...
Skip Bayless' Tweet About Chiefs Went Viral Last Night
Skip Bayless doesn't think the Kansas City Chiefs are the real deal — at least not on the defensive end. During Thursday night's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Fox Sports analyst criticized the Chiefs' defensive unit. "Chiefs trick ya'll, man. They don't play no defense," he...
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Joe Montana, Steve Young believe 49ers are smart for bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed
Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Cowboys vs. Bengals: Coach Change with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore for QB Cooper Rush?
Gimme Jimmy? Nab Newton? Nope. The Cowboys' best solution lies within in Cooper Rush. But coach Mike McCarthy is hinting at a change involving Kellen Moore.
