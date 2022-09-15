ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A woman in North Carolina held back tears as she collected a huge prize after scoring big in a scratch-off lottery game.

Celma Marshall , of Fayetteville, tried her luck at the Mystery Prize Cashword game when she purchased a $5 ticket from the 365 Fast Mart on Bunce Road, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . It wasn't until she scratched off the ticket to reveal that she won one of the game's top prizes of $150,000 that the impact of the incredible prize hit her.

"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it ," Marshall told lottery officials. "I'm trying not to cry."

Marshall claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (September 15), bringing home a total of $106,516 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. She told lottery officials she hopes to use her winnings to help her family.

"I never thought I'd win anything like this in my life," she said, adding, "I really want to help my family out now."

According to the state lottery, the Mystery Prize Cashword game launched in September 2021 with six top prizes of $150,000. Following Marshall's win, all of the game's grand prizes have been claimed.

