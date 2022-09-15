ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara’s Defense Steps Up in Crunch Time to Secure 29-22 Win Over Ventura

The four meetings between the Santa Barbara High and Ventura football teams could be dubbed the Drama Bowl, as the Dons won each game by eight points or less. The tension was back Friday night at Peabody Stadium. Clinging to a seven-point lead, Santa Barbara came up with two huge defensive plays in the last 4:45 and held off the Cougars for a 29-22 victory in Drama Bowl 5.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SBCC Rides Dominant First Half to Beat West L.A. 37-20

Santa Barbara City College pounced early and jumped out to a 35-7 first-half lead over West Los Angeles College — and then held off a Wildcat second-half comeback to win 37-20 on the road Saturday. “They did a good job coming back,” SBCC coach Craig Craig Moropolous said of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Laguna Blanca Football Falls Short Against Windward

Kent Dunn and Carter Plowman each rushed for more than 100 yards for Laguna Blanca's 8-man football team, but the Owls fell short against Windward, 26-18, on Saturday. "We challenged our guys to come out with physicality and energy, which I thought they did. That resulted in the offensive line opening the gates for 250 yards total on the ground," said coach Matt Escobar.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
Santa Barbara, CA
Football
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
City
Downey, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
Local
California Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Hangs With Pacifica for a Quarter Before Getting Blown Out

Dos Pueblos held Pacifica to one touchdown in the first quarter before the powerful Tritons blew the game open with three scores in the second en route to a 49-3 Channel League win at Scott O’Leary Stadium on Friday night. Pacifica starting quarterback Tagg Harrison threw a 12-yard scoring...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Suffers 40-0 Loss Against Brentwood School

Carpinteria traveled to Brentwood School Friday night and came away with a 40-0 loss. The Warriors are now 1-3 after last week’s win over Channel Islands. “It was a tough week of practice with limited players available for various reasons,” Carpinteria coach Mario Robinson said. “We were without seven starters for tonight’s game. Still very proud of the back up players for stepping in. We’re looking forward to having all the starters back for next week’s game.”
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bishop Diego Escapes Cate With a Four-Set Victory

The defending CIF-champion Bishop Diego girls volleyball team had a battle on its hands against Cate on Friday night. After spliting the first two sets, the Cardinals eked out a two-point decision in the critical third set and escaped with a 25-16, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17 win in the Tri-Valley League match at Cate.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Carter
Noozhawk

UCSB Women’s Cross Country Places 5th at Riverside Invitational

The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams placed 10th and fifth, respectively, at the Riverside Invite on Saturday. The women beat out Cal Baptist, who received votes in the most recent USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll, and Big West competitors UC Riverside, Long Beach State and UC Davis. The best performer for the Gauchos was Sarah Chaves. The senior from Sacramento finished in 28th of 265 runners with a 6-k time of 20:59.8.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Friday Night Lights#Chargers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cardinals#St Pius X St#Marmonte League#Channel League#Buena
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Soak Up Scenic Vistas Along Gaviota Peak’s Trespass Trail

At the tail end of August, the summer’s fiery heat dwindled as my hiking partner and I toiled up dusty Trespass Trail, which partially encircles 2,500-foot Gaviota Peak. We were just a few miles inland, past Gaviota State Park and the Gaviota Tunnel, and as my friend and I turned to peer ocean-ward, we faced the views you can see in the photos.
GAVIOTA, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
LOMPOC, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy