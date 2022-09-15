Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Defense Steps Up in Crunch Time to Secure 29-22 Win Over Ventura
The four meetings between the Santa Barbara High and Ventura football teams could be dubbed the Drama Bowl, as the Dons won each game by eight points or less. The tension was back Friday night at Peabody Stadium. Clinging to a seven-point lead, Santa Barbara came up with two huge defensive plays in the last 4:45 and held off the Cougars for a 29-22 victory in Drama Bowl 5.
Noozhawk
SBCC Rides Dominant First Half to Beat West L.A. 37-20
Santa Barbara City College pounced early and jumped out to a 35-7 first-half lead over West Los Angeles College — and then held off a Wildcat second-half comeback to win 37-20 on the road Saturday. “They did a good job coming back,” SBCC coach Craig Craig Moropolous said of...
Noozhawk
Eamon Gordon, Phoebe Wolfe Lyons Lead the Way for Dos Pueblos at Woodbridge Invite
Eamon Gordon and Phoebe Wolfe Lyons led the Dos Pueblos cross country teams at the prestigious Woodbridge Classic Invitational at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine on Friday night. Gordon ran the fast 3-mile course in 14:40.8 to top the Charger boys and Wolfe Lyons was the first finisher...
Noozhawk
Laguna Blanca Football Falls Short Against Windward
Kent Dunn and Carter Plowman each rushed for more than 100 yards for Laguna Blanca's 8-man football team, but the Owls fell short against Windward, 26-18, on Saturday. "We challenged our guys to come out with physicality and energy, which I thought they did. That resulted in the offensive line opening the gates for 250 yards total on the ground," said coach Matt Escobar.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Hangs With Pacifica for a Quarter Before Getting Blown Out
Dos Pueblos held Pacifica to one touchdown in the first quarter before the powerful Tritons blew the game open with three scores in the second en route to a 49-3 Channel League win at Scott O’Leary Stadium on Friday night. Pacifica starting quarterback Tagg Harrison threw a 12-yard scoring...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Suffers 40-0 Loss Against Brentwood School
Carpinteria traveled to Brentwood School Friday night and came away with a 40-0 loss. The Warriors are now 1-3 after last week’s win over Channel Islands. “It was a tough week of practice with limited players available for various reasons,” Carpinteria coach Mario Robinson said. “We were without seven starters for tonight’s game. Still very proud of the back up players for stepping in. We’re looking forward to having all the starters back for next week’s game.”
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Escapes Cate With a Four-Set Victory
The defending CIF-champion Bishop Diego girls volleyball team had a battle on its hands against Cate on Friday night. After spliting the first two sets, the Cardinals eked out a two-point decision in the critical third set and escaped with a 25-16, 15-25, 25-23, 25-17 win in the Tri-Valley League match at Cate.
Noozhawk
Early Goal by SBCC’s Bart Muns Neutralized Late in 1-1 Tie vs. Rio Hondo
Santa Barbara City College sophomore forward Bart Muns scored in the first half on a rebound shot, but Rio Honda scored a second-half equalizer to leave the Vaqueros with their second straight home tie, 1-1. Santa Barbara is now 1-1-2 while the Roadrunners move to 1-3-2. The two sides were...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Cross Country Teams Place in Top 5 at Ojai Invitational
Solid pack running led Santa Barbara High's cross country teams to top-five finishes at the Ojai Invitational at the Lake Casitas course. The Dons boys came in second place and the girls fourth behind champion San Luis Obispo. The Tigers won the boys division with 16 points followed by Santa...
Noozhawk
Salvador Aguilar’s Spectacular Goal Gives UCSB a 2-2 Draw With Grand Canyon
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s Cross Country Places 5th at Riverside Invitational
The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams placed 10th and fifth, respectively, at the Riverside Invite on Saturday. The women beat out Cal Baptist, who received votes in the most recent USTFCCCA Coaches’ Poll, and Big West competitors UC Riverside, Long Beach State and UC Davis. The best performer for the Gauchos was Sarah Chaves. The senior from Sacramento finished in 28th of 265 runners with a 6-k time of 20:59.8.
Noozhawk
Ernest ‘Ernie’ Eugene Zampese, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1936-2022
Ernie Zampese, age 86, of San Diego, California, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Ernie was born on March 12, 1936 in Santa Barbara to parents Eugene and Louise Zampese and has two younger brothers. In 1960, Ernie married his wife Joyce, and for the next 62 years, they supported...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Noozhawk
Dan McCaslin: Soak Up Scenic Vistas Along Gaviota Peak’s Trespass Trail
At the tail end of August, the summer’s fiery heat dwindled as my hiking partner and I toiled up dusty Trespass Trail, which partially encircles 2,500-foot Gaviota Peak. We were just a few miles inland, past Gaviota State Park and the Gaviota Tunnel, and as my friend and I turned to peer ocean-ward, we faced the views you can see in the photos.
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
