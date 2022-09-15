Phoenix Suns name interim governor during owner Robert Sarver's one-year suspension

The Phoenix Suns have named vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin the team's interim governor for majority owner Robert Sarver's one-year suspension, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

Check back soon for more details.

