This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Pennsylvania .
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Rex at the Royal as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Philadelphia’s culinary history is more than the sum of its steak-and-cheese parts," Reader's Digest 's Melissa Corbin wrote. "With that in mind, chef and archaeologist Jill Weber set out to create a tribute to those left out of certain American history stories. She founded Rex at the Royal as an homage to the Southern Black chefs who moved to the city a century ago, during the Great Migration, and adapted their foodways, including many from the South Carolina Lowcountry, Georgia and the Mid-Atlantic."
Reader's Digest 's full list of the best traditional restaurants in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Archibald's
- Alaska- Diaz Cafe
- Arizona- El Charro
- Arkansas- Stoby's Restaurant
- California- Chez Panisse
- Colorado- The Fort Restaurant
- Connecticut- Guilford Lobster Pound
- Delaware- Grotto Pizza
- Florida- Columbia Restaurant
- Georgia- Piassa Restaurant & Mart
- Hawaii- Helena's Hawaiian Food
- Idaho- The Basque Market
- Illinois- Gene & Georgetti Steakhouse
- Indiana- St. Elmo Steak House
- Iowa- Victoria Station
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City
- Kentucky- Holly Hill Inn
- Louisiana- Dooky Chase's
- Maine- Bob's Clam Hut
- Maryland- Cantler's Riverside Inn
- Massachusetts- Union Oyster House
- Michigan- Zingerman's Roadhouse
- Minnesota- Matt's Bar & Grill
- Mississippi- Bozo's Grocery
- Missouri- Ernie's
- Montana- Bayern Brewery
- Nebraska- 801 Chophouse
- Nevada- Star Hotel
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor
- New Jersey- Knife & Fork Inn
- New Mexico- The Shed
- New York- Moosewood
- North Carolina- Seabird
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner
- Ohio- Price Hill Chili
- Oklahoma- Cattlemen's Steakhouse
- Oregon- Amalfi's Restaurant & Mercado
- Pennsylvania- Rex at the Royal
- Rhode Island- Al Forno
- South Carolina- Soby's
- South Dakota- Wall Drug
- Tennessee- Arnold's County Kitchen
- Texas- Joe T. Garcia's
- Utah- Log Haven
- Vermont- Blue Benn Diner
- Virginia- The Regency Room
- Washington- The Willows Inn
- West Virginia- Appalachia Kitchen
- Wisconsin- The Old Fashioned
- Wyoming- Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel
