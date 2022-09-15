This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania

Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Pennsylvania .

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Rex at the Royal as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Philadelphia’s culinary history is more than the sum of its steak-and-cheese parts," Reader's Digest 's Melissa Corbin wrote. "With that in mind, chef and archaeologist Jill Weber set out to create a tribute to those left out of certain American history stories. She founded Rex at the Royal as an homage to the Southern Black chefs who moved to the city a century ago, during the Great Migration, and adapted their foodways, including many from the South Carolina Lowcountry, Georgia and the Mid-Atlantic."

Reader's Digest 's full list of the best traditional restaurants in every state is included below: