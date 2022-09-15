Read full article on original website
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) All 39 wild horses, burros gentled by Wyoming Honor Farm inmates find new homes at adoption event
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Honor Farm hosted a wild horse and burro adoption event on Saturday, offering 39 animals gentled by inmate trainers for adoption. All 39 horses and burros found new homes through the adoption event at the Wyoming Honor Farm,...
wrrnetwork.com
New South Riverton Game Warden Named
Conor Curran is the new South Riverton Game Warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Curran was introduced to the Riverton community earlier this summer on WyoTodayRadio’s Let’s Talk Fremont program with host Ernie Over. Curran grew up in an Air Force family, moving every four years...
cowboystatedaily.com
State GOP Votes Not To Recognize Independents; Independent Candidate Says That’s OK
RIVERTON – The Wyoming Republican Party will not recognize or support Independent candidates in the general election, whether they identify as Republicans or not. Meeting in Riverton on Saturday, the party approved a motion against endorsing or funding Independent general-election candidates, regardless of the candidates’ ideology. Several conservative...
thecheyennepost.com
Judge Vacancy in Circuit Court in Fremont County
Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who acts as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced today a vacancy for a Circuit Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District, Fremont County. The judicial vacancy will occur as a result of the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Wesley A....
pinedaleroundup.com
Subject of civil suits, Triple Peak under DCI investigation
SUBLETTE COUNTY – It isn’t against the law for a contractor who’s on supervised probation for felony theft to be sued for breaching contracts and not starting – or finishing – promised jobs. Although many dissatisfied clients of Triple Peak Landscaping in Marbleton, owned by...
