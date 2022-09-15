Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Fans gather for 20th Granite State Comicon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite State Comicon kicked off at the Manchester Doubletree for its 20th year. The convention hosted comic book vendors, merchandise and celebrities to meet. Granite State Comicon is the biggest comic convention in New Hampshire. Organizer Scott Proulx said people from around the world fly in...
Officials eye new close date for New Hampshire youth center
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire lawmaker on Friday proposed extending the March deadline to close the state’s troubled youth detention center amid concerns that the current timeline would endanger public safety. The debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago...
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire
Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire
Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Hidden gems around the Manchester Airport
It was almost 100 years ago that planes started taking off from the Manchester Airport. Tonight, we put the focus just beyond the runway to some unique stops you may want to check out. Plus, Bill Rogers is an inspiration to all who meet him. He's 88-years-old and he skydives,...
Police documents: NH family worried about safety days before triple murder
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Newly released, heavily redacted documents reveal that in the days before Kassandra Sweeney and her two children, Benjamin and Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield home, Kassandra’s husband, Sean Sweeney, told police he was concerned for his family’s safety. On July...
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
Barnstable Patriot
Putting your house up for sale? Avoid these fatal flaws so your home will sell quickly
When a home sits on the market for too long, buyers may begin to wonder, "What’s wrong with it? Does it have a fatal flaw?" Realtor Arthur Durkin of Keller Williams Realty in Andover said when a home comes on the market, it generates the greatest interest in the first several weeks. That is the time when people ask for a showing or make an offer.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
WMUR.com
Winning Lucky For Life ticket bought in Auburn
AUBURN, N.H. — A player who won the top prize in Friday night's Lucky for Life drawing bought their ticket in Auburn. The New Hampshire Lottery told News9 that New Hampshire had the top prize winner for the Lucky For Life game on Friday. The player bought the winning...
Shinedown Go Fishing Before Their Big Show in Gilford, New Hampshire
The rock band Shinedown has been on the road touring the country for the better part of the last six months. Any band that hits the road that hard and for that long are always searching for those quiet days and moments of zen away from the rock 'n roll lifestyle. As Shinedown shared on Facebook Thursday afternoon, some of that zen was found on a quiet lake in New Hampshire.
House of the Week: Shrewsbury 5-bedroom Cape 'not the typical cookie cutter'
SHREWSBURY — This 4,060-square-foot contemporary Cape, set in nearly two wooded acres on a quiet dead-end street, is a departure from the “typical cookie cutter layout.”. The five-bedroom, four-bath home at 11 Greenleaf Farms Circle is listed at $1.275 million with Lee Joseph with Coldwell Banker Realty – Worcester.
manchesterinklink.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash on Milford Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Milford and William streets for a report of a car versus motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle traveling westerly on Milford Street collided with another vehicle...
manchesterinklink.com
New hospital would add more than 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care in NH
CONCORD, NH – The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, with $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital, adding more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
WMUR.com
CMC launches review after accusations raised about former surgeon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire's largest hospitals is launching an internal review following accusations and concerns over a former surgeon. Catholic Medical Center in Manchester said it will hire an outside firm to lead the investigation in the wake of a report by The Boston Globe Spotlight team that claimed that a retired surgeon associated with CMC settled a number of complaints connected to his time there.
