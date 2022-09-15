ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooksett, NH

WMUR.com

Fans gather for 20th Granite State Comicon

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite State Comicon kicked off at the Manchester Doubletree for its 20th year. The convention hosted comic book vendors, merchandise and celebrities to meet. Granite State Comicon is the biggest comic convention in New Hampshire. Organizer Scott Proulx said people from around the world fly in...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

WATCH: Spose Learned a Painful Lesson While Performing in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Any artist that performs on the road will tell you that every tour comes with its ups and downs. Whether those be travel woes, venue issues, or something as simple as not having enough time to soundcheck before their set, making your living on the road can be taxing. Lessons are learned along the way by veteran musicians, and no matter how experienced you think you may be, every concert can be proof that there's still more to learn. One of Maine's most famous musicians, Spose, shared a hard lesson he recently learned in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
HAMPTON, NH
94.9 HOM

You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire

Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Hidden gems around the Manchester Airport

It was almost 100 years ago that planes started taking off from the Manchester Airport. Tonight, we put the focus just beyond the runway to some unique stops you may want to check out. Plus, Bill Rogers is an inspiration to all who meet him. He's 88-years-old and he skydives,...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Winning Lucky For Life ticket bought in Auburn

AUBURN, N.H. — A player who won the top prize in Friday night's Lucky for Life drawing bought their ticket in Auburn. The New Hampshire Lottery told News9 that New Hampshire had the top prize winner for the Lucky For Life game on Friday. The player bought the winning...
AUBURN, NH
103.7 WCYY

Shinedown Go Fishing Before Their Big Show in Gilford, New Hampshire

The rock band Shinedown has been on the road touring the country for the better part of the last six months. Any band that hits the road that hard and for that long are always searching for those quiet days and moments of zen away from the rock 'n roll lifestyle. As Shinedown shared on Facebook Thursday afternoon, some of that zen was found on a quiet lake in New Hampshire.
GILFORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday crash on Milford Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 14, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Manchester Police Department responded to the intersection of Milford and William streets for a report of a car versus motorcycle collision. Upon arrival, Manchester Police learned that a motorcycle traveling westerly on Milford Street collided with another vehicle...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

CMC launches review after accusations raised about former surgeon

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of New Hampshire's largest hospitals is launching an internal review following accusations and concerns over a former surgeon. Catholic Medical Center in Manchester said it will hire an outside firm to lead the investigation in the wake of a report by The Boston Globe Spotlight team that claimed that a retired surgeon associated with CMC settled a number of complaints connected to his time there.
MANCHESTER, NH

