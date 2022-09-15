ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Corrections officer charged for selling cocaine out of Manhattan apartment

By Curtis Brodner
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A corrections officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is facing charges for selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Thursday.

Between Aug. 2 and Sept. 7, Alex Toro, a 47-year-old corrections officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon, allegedly sold cocaine to an undercover NYPD officer four times.

When Toro was working at the prison, he’d arrange the deals via phone or text message and have his sister make the exchange, officials said.

The officer reportedly sold 250 grams of cocaine, worth about $9,500, to the undercover cop.

He also allegedly discussed acquiring a handgun to sell to the undercover.

When police raided Toro’s apartment, they reportedly found over 1,000 grams of cocaine, worth more than $40,000, a loaded gun, ammunition and almost $8,000 in cash.

“Corrections officers are expected to uphold the law, and Mr. Toro’s alleged actions undermine faith in the criminal justice system,” said Bragg. “I thank our partners at the NYPD for their partnership in exposing this activity.”

Prosecutors charged Toro with criminal sale of a controlled substance in a four-count indictment.

Bernice Forbes
2d ago

He could of retired in 10yrs and get his pension he lost that never going to work for the city again cocaine was more important 😰🤯

