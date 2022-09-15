ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty FDNY EMT critically injured in hit-and-run

By Alice Gainer
NEW YORK -- An off-duty FDNY emergency medical technician was critically injured in a hit-and-run on Staten Island .

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Railroad Avenue near Locust Avenue.

The NYPD says a 20-year-old woman was getting into her car, and as she was entering the driver's side, the driver of a black Chevy sedan struck her.

Police say the female driver took off on foot, but her passenger did stay behind and spoke with officers.

CBS2 has been told the victim was taken to a local hospital with traumatic injuries and is in critical condition.

"All I heard was one boom, and I said, 'Oh, somebody must've hit something,' whatever. Five minutes later, I started hearing police cars, ambulances," neighbor Phyllis Demarco told CBS2's Alice Gainer. "It's terrible. It really is terrible. You know, people go too fast."

Other neighbors who did not want to speak on camera say they looked in their own yards for the driver who fled and saw police doing the same. She has not yet been located.

CBS New York

Police: Driver charged in hit-and-run that left EMT critically hurt

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested the driver they say hit an off-duty EMT on Staten Island and fled the scene.Nicole Marino, 31, faces several charges, including grand larceny auto and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. Police say Marino was driving her father's car without permission or a license when she hit the 20-year-old victim. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on North Railroad Avenue near Locust Avenue.Police said the victim was getting into her car when she was hit by a black Chevy sedan. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 
