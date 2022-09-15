Read full article on original website
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporter pitches the laziest possible idea for Kevin Feige’s movie
Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron may have been removed from the release schedule, something a lot of fans don’t seem to bothered about if we’re being perfectly honest, but more Star Wars movies are on the way. Or at least, so we’re being told by Lucasfilm. One...
Time Out Global
‘The Mandalorian’ season 3: everything you need to know
Since Disney took over the Star Wars franchise there have been huge hits (The Force Awakens), box-office flops (Solo: A Star Wars Story), mediocre series (The Book of Boba Fett), and those projects which are likely to be wiped even from the databanks of the Jedi library on Coruscant – we’re looking at you, The Rise of Skywalker.
Will we ever see a Star Wars movie again, or has the saga ditched the big screen for ever?
Students of film history will be well aware that before 1977, and the release of Star Wars, the modern summer blockbuster was very much in its infancy. It could be argued that Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, released two years earlier, was the first film to really get those queues snaking round the block, but the first instalment in George Lucas’s long-running space opera triggered Hollywood’s love affair with mass same-day openings, high-octane marketing and the sense of a major movie “event” happening across the globe.
NME
Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works
Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.
Disney Removes ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘Rogue Squadron’ From Release Calendar, Sets Dates for ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2’ and ‘Lion King’ Sequel
Disney has removed “Rogue Squadron,” the “Star Wars” film from director Patty Jenkins, from its release calendar. The move comes as little surprise since the tentpole, which was scheduled for Dec. 22, 2023, was taken off the studio’s production schedule in 2021. The announcement is more-or-less pro forma, as the window for “Rogue Squadron” to start filming in time to complete the movie by next December has very nearly closed. The next big-screen story in the space opera saga had already been delayed in November 2021, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins. As part of the scheduling change, Disney set release dates for...
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
14 more Marvel shows are coming to Disney+. Here they all are.
Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney+. Here's when you can expect "Daredevil: Born Again," "Secret Invasion," and more "Loki."
disneydining.com
‘Haunted Mansion’ Release Date Pushed Back Months
The Walt Disney Company has always been known for its incredible slate of both animated and live-action films. From classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Bambi to hits like High School Musical and Enchanted. In recent years, Disney has made a big push to make some of its most famous animated films into live-action remakes. While Disney started with princess hits like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, they are now working on unique choices like Lilo & Stitch and The Aristocats.
Disney Shifts ‘Haunted Mansion’ to Summer 2023, Sets ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ for July 2024
Disney stamped release dates Thursday on some of its biggest announcements from out of its D23 convention, most notably shifting “Haunted Mansion” from the spring of next year to now open in a prime summer 2023 slot on August 11, 2023, while also dating “Mufasa: The Lion King” for July 5, 2024.
Business Insider
Where to watch every 'Lord of the Rings' movie, from the original trilogy to 'The Hobbit' prequels
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The "Lord of the Rings" franchise has six movies, including "The Hobbit" prequel trilogy. The entire film series is available to watch with an HBO Max or Prime Video subscription. You can also rent or buy every "Lord...
epicstream.com
When Will Mufasa: The Lion King Arrive on Disney+ for Free?
Walt Disney Studios has exciting news to all The Lion King fans. During its Disney D23 2022 event, the production company revealed that they are currently working on a prequel to the live-action adaptation of the classic story. The film, entitled Mufasa: The Lion King, will actually be a prequel and will showcase the life of the much-loved leader.
‘Star Wars’ Actors Behind R2-D2 and C-3PO Dissed Each Other Until the Day 1 Of Them Died
C-3PO's Anthony Daniels and R2-D2's Kenny Baker had a real-life struggle between good and evil while filming 'Star Wars.'
wegotthiscovered.com
Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ cast and release date
Pixar has been killing it lately, with films like Luca and Turning Red bringing new, beautifully animated stories to our screens, and at D23, the studio discussed their upcoming animation, Elemental. With the tagline “opposites react” both a play on the phrase “opposites attract” mixed with a little science humor there, the film will follow two characters who have more in common than they realize.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix, Lucasfilm, and Marvel alum announces mysterious new animated MCU series
Brian Kesinger, a filmmaker, author and illustrator who’s worked on animated movies like Tarzan and Frozen 2, will head a new animated project at Marvel Studios. Kesinger shared the news on his Instagram page, saying he can’t divulge the name of the project just yet, but he did say it’s “very cool.”
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron removed from Disney release schedule
We don’t know much of anything about the upcoming Star Wars movies, and the one we knew most about just got taken off the calendar. In a restructure of its overall slate, Disney has undated Rogue Squadron, the science fiction movie from Patty Jenkins. Right now, that’s all we...
'The Mandalorian' gets a thrilling new teaser trailer for season 3
Lucasfilm drops a rousing new trailer for "The Mandalorian" Season 3 at the D23 Expo.
Why Doesn't Disney Make Better Sci-Fi Movies?
There's one specific genre Disney seems to have a tough time finding success.
All the Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+ This Fall
This fall, Disney+ will host its third annual “Hallowstream” celebration, which will include fan-favorite Halloween movies on Disney+ like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and “Zombies 3.” More creepy classics include “Twitches,” “Just Beyond” and “Frankenweenie.” Shocking shorts include “Growing Fangs,” “Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery,” “Trick or Treat” and “Toy Story of Terror!”
‘Rogue Squadron’ Taken Off Disney Release Schedule, ‘Next Goal Wins’ Gets a Date, and More
Patty Jenkins’ “Star Wars” film “Rogue Squadron” has been officially removed from the Disney release date calendar. Originally scheduled for a December 22, 2023 release date, the film has not yet begun production. While Taika Waititi is currently helming his own still-untitled “Star Wars” installment with a December 2025 release date, the writer/director’s long-awaited Searchlight Pictures film “Next Goal Wins” finally is on track to be released, with an April 21, 2023 date. “Next Goal Wins” stars Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss and tells the true story of a Dutch-American coach’s efforts to lead the American Samoa national football team. “Haunted Mansion,” led...
