‘The Mandalorian’ season 3: everything you need to know

Since Disney took over the Star Wars franchise there have been huge hits (The Force Awakens), box-office flops (Solo: A Star Wars Story), mediocre series (The Book of Boba Fett), and those projects which are likely to be wiped even from the databanks of the Jedi library on Coruscant – we’re looking at you, The Rise of Skywalker.
The Guardian

Will we ever see a Star Wars movie again, or has the saga ditched the big screen for ever?

Students of film history will be well aware that before 1977, and the release of Star Wars, the modern summer blockbuster was very much in its infancy. It could be argued that Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, released two years earlier, was the first film to really get those queues snaking round the block, but the first instalment in George Lucas’s long-running space opera triggered Hollywood’s love affair with mass same-day openings, high-octane marketing and the sense of a major movie “event” happening across the globe.
NME

Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works

Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.
Variety

Disney Removes ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff ‘Rogue Squadron’ From Release Calendar, Sets Dates for ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2’ and ‘Lion King’ Sequel

Disney has removed “Rogue Squadron,” the “Star Wars” film from director Patty Jenkins, from its release calendar. The move comes as little surprise since the tentpole, which was scheduled for Dec. 22, 2023, was taken off the studio’s production schedule in 2021. The announcement is more-or-less pro forma, as the window for “Rogue Squadron” to start filming in time to complete the movie by next December has very nearly closed. The next big-screen story in the space opera saga had already been delayed in November 2021, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins. As part of the scheduling change, Disney set release dates for...
disneydining.com

‘Haunted Mansion’ Release Date Pushed Back Months

The Walt Disney Company has always been known for its incredible slate of both animated and live-action films. From classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Bambi to hits like High School Musical and Enchanted. In recent years, Disney has made a big push to make some of its most famous animated films into live-action remakes. While Disney started with princess hits like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, they are now working on unique choices like Lilo & Stitch and The Aristocats.
epicstream.com

When Will Mufasa: The Lion King Arrive on Disney+ for Free?

Walt Disney Studios has exciting news to all The Lion King fans. During its Disney D23 2022 event, the production company revealed that they are currently working on a prequel to the live-action adaptation of the classic story. The film, entitled Mufasa: The Lion King, will actually be a prequel and will showcase the life of the much-loved leader.
wegotthiscovered.com

Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ cast and release date

Pixar has been killing it lately, with films like Luca and Turning Red bringing new, beautifully animated stories to our screens, and at D23, the studio discussed their upcoming animation, Elemental. With the tagline “opposites react” both a play on the phrase “opposites attract” mixed with a little science humor there, the film will follow two characters who have more in common than they realize.
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron removed from Disney release schedule

We don’t know much of anything about the upcoming Star Wars movies, and the one we knew most about just got taken off the calendar. In a restructure of its overall slate, Disney has undated Rogue Squadron, the science fiction movie from Patty Jenkins. Right now, that’s all we...
TheWrap

All the Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+ This Fall

This fall, Disney+ will host its third annual “Hallowstream” celebration, which will include fan-favorite Halloween movies on Disney+ like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and “Zombies 3.” More creepy classics include “Twitches,” “Just Beyond” and “Frankenweenie.” Shocking shorts include “Growing Fangs,” “Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery,” “Trick or Treat” and “Toy Story of Terror!”
IndieWire

‘Rogue Squadron’ Taken Off Disney Release Schedule, ‘Next Goal Wins’ Gets a Date, and More

Patty Jenkins’ “Star Wars” film “Rogue Squadron” has been officially removed from the Disney release date calendar. Originally scheduled for a December 22, 2023 release date, the film has not yet begun production. While Taika Waititi is currently helming his own still-untitled “Star Wars” installment with a December 2025 release date, the writer/director’s long-awaited Searchlight Pictures film “Next Goal Wins” finally is on track to be released, with an April 21, 2023 date. “Next Goal Wins” stars Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss and tells the true story of a Dutch-American coach’s efforts to lead the American Samoa national football team. “Haunted Mansion,” led...
