After Being Put On Hold, Star Wars' Rogue Squadron Has Hit Another Huge Setback

Back in late 2020, a year after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concluded the Skywalker Saga, it was announced that the next entry in Star Wars film series would be Rogue Squadron arriving in December 2023. However, by November 2021, it was reported that Rogue Squadron ’s production had been put on hold , calling into question whether the project would hit its target release date. Sure enough, nearly a year later, Rogue Squadron has officially been taken off the 2023 movies schedule .

Up until today, Rogue Squadron remained slotted for December 22, 2023, but as part of a series of Disney release date shuffling, it’s now floating in the cinematic ether. So for now, it’s unclear when Rogue Squadron will arrive, although it is worth mentioning that Disney has snagged December 19, 2025 and December 17, 2027 for Star Wars movies . As such, it’s a good bet Rogue Squadron could go into one of those slots, but that can’t be declared with certainty just yet.

Rogue Squadron is being helmed by Patty Jenkins , whose credits include Monster , the first two Wonder Woman movies and the TNT miniseries I Am The Night . Jenkins was also once attached to direct a Cleopatra movie that would have re-teamed her with Gal Gadot outside of the DC Extended Universe, but last December, she dropped the directorial reins on that project, though is still attached as an executive producer. The Invention of Lying ’s Matthew Robinson is writing the Rogue Squadron script.

Along with her venture into a galaxy far, far away, Patty Jenkins is also set to direct Wonder Woman 3 , but that also doesn’t have a release date, so it’s unclear whether the threequel is being prioritized on her to-do list over Rogue Squadron , or vice versa. Given that Wonder Woman 1984 was released at the end of 2020, and Gal Gadot’s take on Diana of Themyscira is one of the DCEU’s main staples, Warner Bros. and DC may want to get Wonder Woman 3 out sooner rather than later, requiring Jenkins to put Rogue Squadron on the back-burner.

Should that be the case, it’s not like there’s a lack of live-action Star Wars content to enjoy in the meantime. The Disney+ shows The Mandalorian , The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi have been keeping fans entertained in recent years, and along with Andor debuting later this month, Ahsoka , The Acolyte , the Jude Law-led Skeleton Crew and Lando are also on the way. Still, with the way things are now, the earliest Rogue Squadron could come out is in 2025 , six years after The Rise of Skywalker , and that’s assuming that another one of the upcoming Star Wars movies isn’t fast-tracked and released beforehand. Either way, it’d be nice for this franchise to get time to shine on the big screen again at some point.

