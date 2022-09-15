ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

KCRG.com

Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

"Our pumpkins are looking pretty good": Bart's Farm opens for the season

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — With the first day of fall next week comes the tradition of pumpkin picking. Whether you're carving a jack-o'-lantern or making a pie for the holidays, harvest season is just beginning. Bart's Farm welcomed families back to the pumpkin patch Saturday afternoon.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Final Cedar Rapids farmer's market comes with a few showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Saturday morning, Cedar Rapids held it's final Farmer's Market event of the season in downtown. The Cedar Rapids Farmer's Market has become one of the largest open-air markets in the Midwest. The 17th Annual Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market season officially...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q107.5

Port of Dubuque Marina Closed to Public Starting Monday (Sept 19)

The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 24 with the gas dock operating under end of season hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms are expected in Eastern Iowa this morning. If you’re headed out for the Downtown Cedar Rapids Farmers Market, watch the radar and head inside if you hear thunder. Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the 60s and 70s. Storms...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

BLOCKtoberfest celebrates the Cedar Rapids community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — BLOCKtoberfest took downtown Cedar Rapids by storm Friday night for the first time. The fest was held at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and 3rd St. SE. It started at 5:00 p.m. and finished at 10:00 p.m, and was filled with live music, food and fun.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Blocktoberfest coming to downtown Cedar Rapids Friday

Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Bever Park bike parade returns September 18

The Bever Park Neighborhood Association will be holding the Second Annual BPNA Bike Parade on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be fun for all ages, face painting, tacos, juggling, acoustic music, and more. The the event starts at 3pm, the parade will begin...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion

MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
MARION, IA
KCCI.com

Company in Iowa is working to keep wind turbines out of the landfill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Wind turbine blades ranging from the size of a human to blades weighing 25 tons are heading to Marengo. Vestas is behind the operation, the company is recycling turbine blades from all over the country, KCRG reports. "Before these programs existed, they were landfilled,"...
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque

Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Yet Another Cedar Falls Eatery Will Close

It's not a good week for some Cedar Falls businesses. In just the past week, two eateries have announced their imminent closure. Earlier this week, we shared with you that Carter House Market & Cafe would be closing. Officials did share that the Main Street spot will be open during regular business hours all this week. Carter House will close its doors for the time being on Friday, September 16th.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Brush burn spreads to vacant house

COGGON, IA — Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire on Quality Ridge Road in Coggon Saturday afternoon. When responders arrived on the scene discovered that the property owners, Todd and Dawn Carrothers, had a burn permit for brush and...
COGGON, IA

