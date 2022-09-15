Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Skatepark at Riverside Park closes for flood control construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids sent a press release out Friday saying the skatepark at Riverside Park will close on Monday, Sept. 19. Riverside Park, 1225 C St. SW, will be getting a detention basin added to it for flood control purposes. The skatepark will...
KCRG.com
Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
cbs2iowa.com
"Our pumpkins are looking pretty good": Bart's Farm opens for the season
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — With the first day of fall next week comes the tradition of pumpkin picking. Whether you're carving a jack-o'-lantern or making a pie for the holidays, harvest season is just beginning. Bart's Farm welcomed families back to the pumpkin patch Saturday afternoon.
cbs2iowa.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library to close for three days for final cleaning after fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will close for one last cleaning following a fire that broke out in late July. The library will close September 28, 29, and 30 for cleaning and restoration work. The library will no longer be closed Nov. 11 for an all-staff training day that had been planned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Final Cedar Rapids farmer's market comes with a few showers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Saturday morning, Cedar Rapids held it's final Farmer's Market event of the season in downtown. The Cedar Rapids Farmer's Market has become one of the largest open-air markets in the Midwest. The 17th Annual Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market season officially...
Clayton County Farm Family Win Good Farm Neighbor Award
Another family in Northeast Iowa was honored on Thursday with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. It's an absolute honor. We're actually kind of starstruck by it. Lance and Jonna Schutte of Clayton County started Jo-Lane Dairy when they got married back in 2006 on the dairy farm Lance grew up on.
Port of Dubuque Marina Closed to Public Starting Monday (Sept 19)
The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 24 with the gas dock operating under end of season hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
KCRG.com
Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms are expected in Eastern Iowa this morning. If you’re headed out for the Downtown Cedar Rapids Farmers Market, watch the radar and head inside if you hear thunder. Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the 60s and 70s. Storms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
BLOCKtoberfest celebrates the Cedar Rapids community
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — BLOCKtoberfest took downtown Cedar Rapids by storm Friday night for the first time. The fest was held at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and 3rd St. SE. It started at 5:00 p.m. and finished at 10:00 p.m, and was filled with live music, food and fun.
KCRG.com
Blocktoberfest coming to downtown Cedar Rapids Friday
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The Second lying in state. Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested. Updated:...
cbs2iowa.com
Bever Park bike parade returns September 18
The Bever Park Neighborhood Association will be holding the Second Annual BPNA Bike Parade on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be fun for all ages, face painting, tacos, juggling, acoustic music, and more. The the event starts at 3pm, the parade will begin...
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Oktoberfest brings beer and new traditions to Marion
MARION, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion Saturday, calling it a "new signature event" for the city. The event featured a wide range of activities, including live music, food and beer vendors and some traditional competitions like stein holding.
KCCI.com
Company in Iowa is working to keep wind turbines out of the landfill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Wind turbine blades ranging from the size of a human to blades weighing 25 tons are heading to Marengo. Vestas is behind the operation, the company is recycling turbine blades from all over the country, KCRG reports. "Before these programs existed, they were landfilled,"...
cbs2iowa.com
Over 20 year old playground to be replaced at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An outdated playground will be removed and replaced in Cedar Rapids this fall. The city of Cedar Rapids says the playground at Bever Park is popular and over 20 years old. They say a replacement is necessary to maintain compliance with current...
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
KCRG.com
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa. Last month, the company announced...
Eastern Iowa Company Assuring Wind Turbine Blades Stay Out of Landfills
The number of wind turbines casting their shadows on the Iowa landscape continues to increase. Since the three blades that turn on each turbine have a maximum lifespan of 30 years, there's a huge question. Where do they go once their ability to produce energy ends? A company in eastern Iowa has found a way to help.
Yet Another Cedar Falls Eatery Will Close
It's not a good week for some Cedar Falls businesses. In just the past week, two eateries have announced their imminent closure. Earlier this week, we shared with you that Carter House Market & Cafe would be closing. Officials did share that the Main Street spot will be open during regular business hours all this week. Carter House will close its doors for the time being on Friday, September 16th.
cbs2iowa.com
Brush burn spreads to vacant house
COGGON, IA — Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire on Quality Ridge Road in Coggon Saturday afternoon. When responders arrived on the scene discovered that the property owners, Todd and Dawn Carrothers, had a burn permit for brush and...
Comments / 0