Arizona rallies past FCS power North Dakota State
Jayden de Laura threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing with 4:53 left as host Arizona beat the top-ranked
No. 7 USC dominates visiting Fresno State 45-17
Austin Jones and Travis Dye each eclipsed 100 yards rushing to fuel a balanced offense, and No. 7-ranked USC overwhelmed
UW Fans Showed Up in Force, Celebrated by Storming the Field
After two dismal crowds, Husky followers filled the seats and celebrated lustily.
No. 14 Utah breezes past San Diego State, 35-7
Cameron Rising threw four touchdowns as No. 14 Utah cruised to a 35-7 win over visiting San Diego State on
