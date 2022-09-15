On September 21, 2018, Charles Ray Skweres, 42, walked into the Chase Bank at 2100 Buckthorne and handed the teller a note stating that he had explosives and that he would detonate them if she did not comply. The teller handed Skweres $1000 from the drawer. Before he fled he requested the note be returned. He then fled on foot between the bank and Beck’s Prime Restaurant. Witnesses observed Skweres wad his jacket up and lay it near the drive-thru. Montgomery County Detectives were able to match the video to a booking photo. They then learned that the jacket he disposed of was given to him by a family member who identified it when confronted by detectives. The jacket was submitted to DPS for DNA analysis. The report came back in March 2020 matching Skweres to the jacket. Photos from prior arrests were shown to the victim at the bank who was able to identify him. The arrest warrant was then issued. He was bench warranted from Harris County where.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO