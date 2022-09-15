ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOODLANDS BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO 25-YEARS IN PRISON

On September 21, 2018, Charles Ray Skweres, 42, walked into the Chase Bank at 2100 Buckthorne and handed the teller a note stating that he had explosives and that he would detonate them if she did not comply. The teller handed Skweres $1000 from the drawer. Before he fled he requested the note be returned. He then fled on foot between the bank and Beck’s Prime Restaurant. Witnesses observed Skweres wad his jacket up and lay it near the drive-thru. Montgomery County Detectives were able to match the video to a booking photo. They then learned that the jacket he disposed of was given to him by a family member who identified it when confronted by detectives. The jacket was submitted to DPS for DNA analysis. The report came back in March 2020 matching Skweres to the jacket. Photos from prior arrests were shown to the victim at the bank who was able to identify him. The arrest warrant was then issued. He was bench warranted from Harris County where.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
SPLENDORA, TX
cw39.com

Surveillance video helps crack the case

HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arrest made in 2017 case where police say woman was kidnapped, raped and drugged

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, drugging and raping a woman in Houston and investigators believe he may have more victims. For years, police say Juan Rodriguez has been on the run. Sources tell KHOU 11 that Thursday night around 10 p.m. in southwest Houston, they caught up with him at an apartment complex on Meadowglen.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler

Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

