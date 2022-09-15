Read full article on original website
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
WOODLANDS BANK ROBBER SENTENCED TO 25-YEARS IN PRISON
On September 21, 2018, Charles Ray Skweres, 42, walked into the Chase Bank at 2100 Buckthorne and handed the teller a note stating that he had explosives and that he would detonate them if she did not comply. The teller handed Skweres $1000 from the drawer. Before he fled he requested the note be returned. He then fled on foot between the bank and Beck’s Prime Restaurant. Witnesses observed Skweres wad his jacket up and lay it near the drive-thru. Montgomery County Detectives were able to match the video to a booking photo. They then learned that the jacket he disposed of was given to him by a family member who identified it when confronted by detectives. The jacket was submitted to DPS for DNA analysis. The report came back in March 2020 matching Skweres to the jacket. Photos from prior arrests were shown to the victim at the bank who was able to identify him. The arrest warrant was then issued. He was bench warranted from Harris County where.
POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
Surveillance video helps crack the case
HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
Kountze man facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Lumberton bank robbery
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 38-year-old Kountze man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to what police called the first bank robbery ever in Lumberton. Timothy Shane Mitchell pleaded guilty to bank robbery on September 16, 2022. The robbery happened on June 6, 2022 at the CommunityBank of Texas in Lumberton.
Arrest made in 2017 case where police say woman was kidnapped, raped and drugged
HOUSTON — A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, drugging and raping a woman in Houston and investigators believe he may have more victims. For years, police say Juan Rodriguez has been on the run. Sources tell KHOU 11 that Thursday night around 10 p.m. in southwest Houston, they caught up with him at an apartment complex on Meadowglen.
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded […]
TDCJ: Inmate taken back into custody after escaping from unit in Huntsville
A 28-year-old inmate is now back in custody after escaping from a Huntsville Unit Friday afternoon. Garza was captured by Sam Houston State University Police at 3:45 p.m.
2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Evidence of possible human trafficking was found after Harris County deputies busted an illegal game room in the Aldine area. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, implemented a search warrant at about 2 a.m. at an establishment in the 13900 block of Reeveston Drive. Deputies said...
UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler
Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
40 eight-liner machines seized in East Texas due to alleged illegal cash prizes
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement announced this week they seized 40 eight-liner slot machines. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an establishment on Aug. 30 at 9353 US Highway 59 North around 10 a.m. Authorities said there was probable cause for a search warrant because the location was allegedly paying out cash […]
HCSO: 19-year-old manager kills robbery suspect after being stabbed twice at Channelview game room
The 19-year-old game room manager told deputies he was stabbed twice by the suspected robber, which led to the deadly shooting.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle. Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police...
At least 1 driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - Officials say a 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least one driver's death. It happened in the 8800 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy N around 2:30 a.m. when the Harris Co. Pct 3 Constables and Sheriff's Office were called to the crash between a white Lexus and gold Toyota.
Man charged with murder after shooting man found in young girl's room, sheriff says
SPRING, Texas — A man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting another man several times outside of a home in Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported Friday afternoon at a home on Blodgett Peak Trail, near Cypresswood Drive and Aldine Westfield Road.
Video shows robbery victims following suspect’s getaway car after holdup at bank in SE Houston
A shocking cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows when two robbery victims took matters into their own hands. Houston police said the couple went after the suspect, hitting the getaway vehicle with their own car several times. Kenia Hernandez and her family couldn’t believe what they saw while driving...
Man critically injured in NE Houston shooting, neighbors worried about the rise in crime
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was critically injured in a northeast Houston shooting Wednesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call at 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on the 11900 block of Greenspark Lane. Neighbors say two men were about to drive to work in a Chevrolet...
Driver hit man pushing walker on Westheimer Rd, carried his body for about a mile: police
HOUSTON - A driver struck a man who was pushing a walker in a crosswalk and then carried his body down the road for about a mile, Houston police say. Authorities are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run crash that occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday on Westheimer Road at Lazy Hollow Drive.
