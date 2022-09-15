Read full article on original website
Audrain Community Hospital employees fired through Platinum Health Systems emails
MEXICO — A former employee of Audrain County’s only hospital said she got her official pink slip through an email. Platinum Health Systems administrators sent the email last Thursday that every position at the closed Audrain Community Hospital was terminated. The anonymous employee said she was angry and...
KMZU
Motorcycle accident in Cole County
COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
KOMU
Missouri veterans organization raises money for homeless veterans, job training
JEFFERSON CITY — Twenty-two relay runners raced across the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail on Saturday to support a Missouri veterans organization called Veterans Community Project. Saturday was the final leg of a 300-mile, 5-day relay, called "Run Home." The project is operated through VCP, which was founded by...
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Endangered silver advisory canceled for Columbia woman
COLUMBIA − An endangered silver advisory has been canceled for a Columbia woman. Theresa Antoine-Mitchell, 72, was located safe, Columbia Police said. The original alert came in around 5:55 p.m.
KOMU
Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY — A 29-year-old man is seriously injured after a crash Friday evening. The crash occurred on Missouri Route 135 near the intersection of Mt. Vernon Street in Pilot Grove. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser was travelling on Route 135 too quickly without a...
939theeagle.com
Columbia-area business leaders pay tribute to former county commissioner who helped found REDI
Columbia-area business leaders and the REDI board of directors are praising the legacy of former Boone County commissioner David Horner, who died in August at the age of 101. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says Mr. Horner focused on economic development. “Back in 1988 in his role...
MU’s Veterinary Medicine expansion project expected to be complete by summer of 2024
The University of Missouri's school of Veterinary Medicine is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, ahead of scheduled renovations and expansions to the school's Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory. The post MU’s Veterinary Medicine expansion project expected to be complete by summer of 2024 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
KMOV
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
KOMU
Columbia Farmers Market asks community to vote to stay No. 1 market in the nation
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Farmers Market is asking the community to vote to help keep its title at American Farmland Trust as the No. 1 farmers market in the nation. CFM received three first place recognitions in the American Farmland Trust's 2021 contest: No. 1 "People's Choice" in the nation, No. 1 in the Midwest region, and No. 1 in Missouri.
939theeagle.com
Aldred: New Columbia EquipmentShare jobs will pay about $42,000
A Boone County commissioner says Columbia-based EquipmentShare plans a $100-million expansion at its main campus near I-70 and the Lake of the Woods exit. Commissioner Justin Aldred briefed the REDI board of directors during Wednesday’s meeting. Aldred notes chapter 11 tax incentives have been approved by Boone County commissioners and by every taxing entity.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal
Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties. Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson...
Columbia events to cause weekend traffic impacts
COLUMBIA,Mo. (KMIZ) Events taking place in Columbia Saturday are anticipated to cause some traffic impacts. Mizzou is set to kickoff for their game against Abilene Christian at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. As people may decide to attend, there will be some traffic impacts to look out for. Parking spaces will be limited, with large crowds anticipated to be The post Columbia events to cause weekend traffic impacts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
River City Habitat for Humanity building new house for local veteran
JEFFERSON CITY - Veteran Dwight Days is getting a new house built for him, after his home was destroyed in the 2019 tornado in Jefferson City. River City Habitat for Humanity and Veterans United Foundation are funding the new home. "Dwight lost his home in the tornado in 2019 and...
Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City
Gov. Mike Parson's plan for tax change in Missouri includes extending and creating agricultural tax credits. The post Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City School District settles discrimination case for $1.2 million
The Jefferson City School District has settled a lawsuit filed by a former employee for more than $1.2 million. The post Jefferson City School District settles discrimination case for $1.2 million appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
