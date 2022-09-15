Read full article on original website
Related
myaggienation.com
Report: Texas A&M football team will suspend 4 on Saturday for breaking team rules
Texas A&M freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, who combined for 14 receptions in the first two games, have been suspended for at least the first half of tonight’s game against 13th-ranked Miami at Kyle Field. Stewart and Marshall along with defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke...
myaggienation.com
Reports: Texas A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King on Saturday
Texas A&M junior transfer Max Johnson will replace sophomore Haynes King at starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Miami, according to multiple reports. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
myaggienation.com
No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M
MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
