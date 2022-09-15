ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M

MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
