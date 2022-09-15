ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon Passes Away

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has passed away unexpectedly according to statements released by the city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today issued a statement regarding the passing of community activist, business entrepreneur and former City Council Member Rysheema Dixon:. “On behalf of the City of Wilmington government and the...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Meet the director of dance mentoring young Black girls in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From ballerinas to tap dancers, a local Germantown dance studio is turning dance into teachable moments.  On this week's Focusing on the Future, Wakisha Bailey sat down with the inspiring dancers for a real conversation.  "If you ask them a few years ago what they like about themselves they would've just said, 'I don't know,'" Eryka Lynn Waller said.   Waller is the director of dance at the Quinn Center for Performing Arts. She's also a mentor and a friend to young inspiring Black competitive dancers at the dance studio. "These young girls are dealing with so many things...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Prominent Labor Law Firm Started by Delco Man Acquired

A prominent labor and employment boutique law firm, Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud, started by a Delaware County man is being acquired by Duane Morris, effective Oct. 1, writes Jeff Blumenthal for Philadelphia Business Journal. Curley Hurtgen & Johnsrud was started in 2009 by Delaware County native Michael Curley with partner...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly

A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

