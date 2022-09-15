PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From ballerinas to tap dancers, a local Germantown dance studio is turning dance into teachable moments. On this week's Focusing on the Future, Wakisha Bailey sat down with the inspiring dancers for a real conversation. "If you ask them a few years ago what they like about themselves they would've just said, 'I don't know,'" Eryka Lynn Waller said. Waller is the director of dance at the Quinn Center for Performing Arts. She's also a mentor and a friend to young inspiring Black competitive dancers at the dance studio. "These young girls are dealing with so many things...

