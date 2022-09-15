Read full article on original website
Legalizing marijuana is a hot issue in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner
HOUSTON — One of the hottest issues in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is access to marijuana. One candidate wants to legalize it for recreational use but the other says not so fast. Republican incumbent Sid Miller agrees that the state's medical marijuana laws should be expanded but...
Why are some school districts in Texas turning to a 4-day week?
HOUSTON — Districts across the country are dealing with teacher shortages. As a result, some are turning to a four-day school week. According to the Wall Street Journal, the shorter week is despite objections from parents concerned about childcare and some evidence of lower test scores. It reports this...
Here's why Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15
HOUSTON — So, why does Hispanic Heritage Month start on Sept. 15 through mid-October? Let’s break it down. The reason Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is that Sept. 15 is significant to a number of Latin American countries. It is the anniversary of...
Texas tradition: Mum's the word during homecoming season here and the bigger the better!
HOUSTON — They're big. They're bright. They're extra and they are oh so Texas! The homecoming mum is a Lone Star State tradition that dates back decades. And since everything is bigger in Texas, the elaborate mums have blossomed into a multi-million dollar business. Depending on who you ask,...
Texas leads the country for most weather-related major power outages, data shows
TEXAS, USA — Power outage data collected from the U.S. Department of Energy by ClimateCentral.org indicates that there were 1,542 weather-related major power outages between 2000 and 2021. The Lone Star State experienced 180 of these outages, the highest amount in the country. A major power outage is defined...
Texas parole board decides not to recommend posthumous pardon for George Floyd in 2004 conviction
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced Thursday it will not recommend a posthumous pardon for George Floyd's 2004 conviction. The board had recommended a pardon for Floyd last year in October but withdrew its recommendation in December, citing "procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules."
Parents of Uvalde shooting victim urge Ted Cruz to support gun control, to no avail
UVALDE, Texas — The parents of a child who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting met with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday and asked him to support a federal ban on semi-automatic weapons. The senator declined and instead suggested increasing law enforcement presence on school...
FULL INTERVIEW: Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw on failed Uvalde shooting response
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has been the face of the department, working to provide answers to the Uvalde community in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting on May 24, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
Weekend closures: Here's a list of construction hot spots you'll want to avoid
HOUSTON — If you’re out and about this weekend, there are some big road closures you need to know about. We’ll start in the Galleria area. The 610 West Loop southbound ramp to the Southwest Freeway outbound will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The...
