San Francisco police identify suspected catalytic converter thief who struck patrol car
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco have identified the suspect in a Monday catalytic converter theft who injured an officer when she struck a patrol vehicle while fleeing from authorities.The driver in the incident, identified as 28 year-old female San Francisco resident Lorrayna Puefua, was taken into custody Monday morning, police said.The theft was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that two unknown suspects had just stolen his car's catalytic converter, according to police.Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car, double-parked in the area...
At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
Traffic stop leads to weapons, narcotics arrest
Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of slain security guard rises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run
The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
Oakland police: 2 vehicles crashed while shooting at each other
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police. “When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) […]
Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1
OAKLAND -- A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Additionally, multiple parked vehicles in the 900 block of Wood Street were struck by gunfire, according to police. Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
KTVU FOX 2
Triple shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting on International Boulevard. Everyone was taken to the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Manager of marijuana facility in San Leandro dies from gunshot wounds
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The site manager for a marijuana operation has died after being wounded in gunfire last Sunday in San Leandro, police said Friday. Oakland resident Victor Mendez, 25, was pronounced dead Thursday just after 9 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.
Wanted felon arrested on gun, drug charges after Palo Alto traffic stop
PALO ALTO -- Police in Palo Alto arrested a woman in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop Wednesday. Lakiea Nichole Gantt, 45, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with a loaded operable firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and pepper spray, possession of a loaded firearm, false impersonation, possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding warrants, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. On Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 400 block of Quarry Road that had not been registered in more than two years, police said. Officers located two women in the vehicle. The passenger, who said the vehicle belonged to her, gave officers consent to search the vehicle, police said.During the search, officers located a 9 mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pepper spray. The passenger, who police said had falsely identified herself as another person, was taken into custody without incident and was later identified as Gantt. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
KTVU FOX 2
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman
SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say
Officials say two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The First San Mateo police officer killed in the line of duty
The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.
Motorcyclist killed after falling onto BART tracks identified as Oakland resident
OAKLAND -- The motorcyclist killed Friday in Oakland in a collision involving a BART train was a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, police said. The man's name was not immediately available. On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 24th Street and Northgate Avenue. Responding officers learned a motorcycle was traveling west on 24th Street when the driver lost control while crossing Northgate Avenue and hit the curb. The motorcyclist ended up on the BART tracks and was struck by a passing train. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Oakland woman hit by stray bullets while at home makes plea for change
"She still has all the bullet fragments inside her. It's embedded deep inside we can't do anything about it. She's in so much pain. We just want her to get better."
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
sfstandard.com
21-Year-Old Man Shot in San Francisco’s Western Addition Succumbs to Injuries
A man injured in a shooting last week in San Francisco’s Western Addition has succumbed to his injuries, police said Thursday. Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Toriano Carpenter. Officers responded at 11:17 p.m. on Sept. 6 to a report of a shooting by Turk and Buchanan streets and...
