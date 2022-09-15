Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee edges Eastmont in PK-shootout
They had to wait for the smoke to clear and play a day later, but what a soccer match last night. The Wenatchee and Eastmont girls played to a 3-3 tie in regulation. It was 3-3 after overtime and went to a penalty kick shootout. The Panthers came out on top in the P-K shootout and beat the Wildcats 4-3. Circle your calendars for October 8th when the two teams will meet again.
ncwlife.com
Prep volleyball featured two shutouts Wednesday
There were a couple shutouts in high school volleyball last night. Okanogan blanked Cascade in 3-games while Cashmere shut out Quincy. Coming up tonight at 6, Entiat visits Wilson Creek. Later at 6:30 it’s Liberty Bell hosting Oroville; Bridgeport’s at Lake Roosevelt; Waterville-Mansfield is at Moses Lake Christian; Chelan hosts Ellensburg; and Quincy welcomes Naches Valley.
ncwlife.com
Huskies take on #11 Michigan State Saturday
Here’s a look at the college football schedule for tomorrow. Central Washington is on the road north of the border to face Simon Fraser at 1 o’clock. Washington State has a 2 o’clock kickoff at Martin Stadium against Colorado State on the Pac-12 Network. Washington takes on No. 11 Michigan State at 4:30 on ABC.
ncwlife.com
The "Voice" of the Wenatchee Wild, Arch Ecker, passes away
It is with great sadness that we report the death of Arch Ecker. The longtime radio voice of the Wenatchee Wild suffered a cardiac arrest while recovering from surgery in a Spokane hospital yesterday. Ecker was nearly killed in a rollover crash on I-90 back in June of 2021. He survived, recovered, and needed just one more surgery to put him back as whole. Apparently, his body had had too much.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
seattlemet.com
The Duel of the Oktoberfests
The festival seems simple enough: Mix beer, lederhosen, the sweet sounds of a few accordion bands, and repeat every weekend in fall. For years, Oktoberfest was one of the biggest (though not the biggest) time of year in Bavarian-themed Leavenworth. But a year after the event was canceled, this year suddenly sees a veritable overflow of Oktoberfests.
kpq.com
Blue-Green Algae Found at the Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake
The Grant County Health District (GCHD) detected blue-green algae at the Blue Heron Park boat launch in Moses Lake. The swimming beach at the Blue Heron Park will be closed, along with a warning for the rest of Moses Lake. The blue-green algae is a bacterium called cyanobacteria, which is...
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Driver Hits Bicyclist Near Pybus Market
A bicyclist collided with a car near Pybus Market in Wenatchee Friday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called out to an accident on the intersection of east Thurston and south Worthen streets. A 52-year-old driver was going east on Thurston and was trying to go north on south Worthen...
kpq.com
Smoke Levels to Slowly Decrease Through the Week
Smoke levels in Chelan County have been steadily decreasing since Monday, with cooler temperatures coming this weekend. Smoke levels are forecasted to drop down from Unhealthy to Unhealthy for sensitive groups and Moderate levels starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Greg Koch says areas in Wenatchee have seen the most improvement in smoke...
ncwlife.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District looking at big fee increases
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District, which brings water to about 10,000 acres of orchards and homes from East Wenatchee to Chelan, is considering fee hikes of up to 77 percent. District manager Craig Gyselinck says most users will see a substantial increase if the irrigation board approves the 2023 budget...
What Remarkable Items Were Found in Washington’s Deepest Lake & How Deep is it?
Lake Chelan is the deepest. The state is home to over 8,00 lakes. According to reports, Lake Chelan is the 3rd deepest lake in the country, and it's the 26th deepest in the world. The beautiful lake is the largest natural lake in Washington. Located in Chelan County, fishing is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is Hosting a Puppy Sale this Weekend
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption sale this weekend. They are holding an emergency adoption event after receiving a large dog intake, reaching full capacity. From Sep. 16-18, all dogs will be 50% off their original adoption fees. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. until...
MyNorthwest.com
Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
kpq.com
Move To Extend Runway At Lake Chelan Airport
There's a push to move forward with a waterline extension at the Lake Chelan Airport. The $8.5 million project is required to extend the airport's runway so that larger airplanes could take-off and land there. Former Chelan City Councilman Ray Dobbs says the airport already has a large volume of...
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth's mountainside roller coaster materializing on west side of city above US 2
LEAVENWORTH - If you're driving westward through the City of Leavenworth, you might want to look up. After years of permitting, planning and push back, Rimmer & Roeter Construction of Cashmere is making its mark at the edge of the Tumwater Canyon with continued construction of the Tumwater Twister alpine rollercoaster.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee considering 'tax-increment financing district' for north Wenatchee Ave.
Wenatchee is assessing whether to create a tax-increment financing district in the northern part of the city. The move could help finance major renovations along North Wenatchee Avenue and North Miller, formerly home to the Washington DOT headquarters as well as fruit warehouses lost in the 2015 Sleepy Hollow Fire.
ncwlife.com
Moses Lake suspect found in bathroom stall
Moses Lake police officers, Grant County sheriff’s deputies, a K9 and drones searched unsuccessfully Tuesday afternoon for a wanted felon in Moses Lake. They finally found him Wednesday evening in a bathroom stall. The Moses Lake Police Department had been seeking 38-year-old Modesto Valencia Aguilar on outstanding warrants for...
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Handles Numerous Outages In Same Area
The electricity is back on for more than 3,000 Chelan PUD customers who lost power in the string of outages this week. The outages all occurred in an area between Peshastin and Plain between Tuesday and Thursday. PUD spokesperson Neil Neroutsos says the outage in Peshastin involved wildlife. "We had...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
Comments / 0