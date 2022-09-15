They had to wait for the smoke to clear and play a day later, but what a soccer match last night. The Wenatchee and Eastmont girls played to a 3-3 tie in regulation. It was 3-3 after overtime and went to a penalty kick shootout. The Panthers came out on top in the P-K shootout and beat the Wildcats 4-3. Circle your calendars for October 8th when the two teams will meet again.

