ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell to star in new Butch and Sundance TV series from Russo Brothers

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46B8UZ_0hx9sm4D00

Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell have been cast in a new reimagining of the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Joe and Anthony Russo will executive-produce the untitled Amazon series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the show will take place "in an alternate America akin to Apple's For All Mankind and Amazon's Man in the High Castle." Page will play Butch Cassidy while Powell will play his partner Harry Longabaugh aka the Sundance Kid.

Butch Cassidy was an American outlaw whose criminal career lasted from 1889-1895, who eventually ended up fleeing America with the Sundance Kid in 1905. Though they were thought to have been killed in a shootout with the Bolivian Army, their cause of death continues to remain unknown. The pair's life has been dramatized in many TV shows and movies, most notably 1969's Oscar-winning Western flick Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid which saw Paul Newman and Robert Redford play the respective titular outlaws.

The Russo Brothers are currently directing Citadel, a spy thriller series from Amazon Prime that stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. The show wrapped filming in 2021, but has since been subjected to a series of reshoots .

Page is best known for his portrayal of Simon Basset in Netflix's Regency-era romance series Bridgerton, and will go on to play Xenk in 2023's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Powell had his breakthrough role on Fox's Scream Queens before recently staring as Jake "Hangman" Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller

It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dead; Sofia Coppola's 'Elvis and Me', and more

HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed up Rap Sh!t, the comedy from creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, for a second season. The show follows two former high school besties -- played by Aida Osman and KaMillion -- who come together to form a rap group. "We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement. Added Singleton, "This show and cast are one of a kind and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder"...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Butch Cassidy
Person
Russo Brothers
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Paul Newman
Complex

‘Euphoria’ Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Starring Cailee Spaeny

Jacob Elordi of Euphoria will soon be seen on the big screen in the role of Elvis Presley. As first reported by Deadline, Sofia Coppola (On the Rocks, Lost in Translation) is set to direct the A24-distributed Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role. The film is based on the real-life Priscilla’s 1985 book Elvis and Me, with Coppola having also handled script adaptation duties.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation

The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Tv#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ne Maverick#Film Star#Reg Jean Page#Apple S For All Mankind#American#The Bolivian Army#The Russo Brothers#Dungeons Dragons
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’

This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon.  Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy