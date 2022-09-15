Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Bywater’s Pick Leads To A Brooks TD Run During BYU-Oregon Game
EUGENE, Ore. – An interception by Ben Bywater set up a short field for BYU and Christopher Brooks took advantage for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. With 12:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bywater picked off...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Kody Epps Snags First Career TD Against Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU wide receiver Kody Epps pulled into a throw from Jaren Hall for his first career touchdown during the Cougars’ game against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. With 14:05 left in the fourth quarter, Hall...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Pays Tribute To Fallen Oregon Player Spencer Webb
EUGENE, Ore. – The BYU football program honored the late Spencer Webb by placing flowers on the field prior to the Cougars’ game against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. Before the game, BYU paid tribute to Webb, who...
kslsports.com
Utah Offense Breaks Through On Cam Rising TD Pass To Brant Kuithe
SALT LAKE CITY – It took some time for the Utah Utes to get into the end zone but Cam Rising was able to find Brant Kuithe for a touchdown against San Diego State. In the second quarter, Rising connected with Kuithe for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Utes a 7-0 lead with 8:59 remaining in the first half. It’s the third touchdown of the season for Kuithe and the fourth TD pass for Rising in 2022.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From No. 12 BYU’s Loss To No. 25 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football dropped its first game of the 2022 season to the No. 25 Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. Questions entering Saturday’s Top 25 clash primarily focused on Oregon. Who were the Ducks? What was reasonable to expect after Georgia crushed them and then they annihilated Eastern Washington?
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah Ends Non-Conference Slate With Blowout Win Over SDSU
SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah Utes ended their non-conference schedule with a blowout 35-7 win over San Diego State at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah quarterback Cam Rising completed 18 of his 30 pass attempts for 224 yards and four touchdowns against San Diego State. Of those four touchdowns, three went to wide receivers, including two to Devaughn Vele and one to Solomon Enis.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Oregon: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – The BYU Cougars once again start off their season in the national spotlight after knocking off no. 9 Baylor in Provo last Saturday. BYU is up to no. 12 in the AP poll and awaits another Top 25 matchup, this week on the road against no. 25 Oregon.
FOX Sports
Tennessee, BYU, USC, Utah in the CFP? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5
Tennessee Volunteers, BYU Cougars, USC Trojans, Utah Utes in the College Football Playoff? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against Oregon Ducks
Eugene, OR – The No. 12 BYU Football team got rocked by the No. 25 Oregon Ducks in a game where the final score made it seem closer than it actually was. Where did things go wrong? I’ll explain below from my vantage point. Who was the most...
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah football team is back at Rice-Eccles Stadium to battle former Mountain West Conference foe San Diego State. Utah has a lot of places they can pull frustration from and use it in revenge against SDSU Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Coming up a total of six points short against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Florida to open the season at the Swamp are two areas of contention. Another is simply remembering that the Aztecs got the better of them a season before in triple overtime.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Will Be Without Key Players Against Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football will be without key players such as Puka Nacua against No. 25 Oregon. The players sidelined for the Top 25 clash against the Ducks are Nacua and fellow wide receiver teammate Gunner Romney. Defensive linemen Tyler Batty and Earl Tuioti-Mariner are also out for BYU.
College Football Odds: BYU vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Week 3 of the college football season is among us! A thrilling top-25 matchup is on tap this weekend as the #12 BYU Cougars make the trip to Autzen Stadium to fight it out with the #25 Oregon Ducks. With that being said, it is time to check out our college football odds series, where our BYU-Oregon prediction and pick will be unveiled.
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall: Oregon Will Be A ‘Very Physical’ Test
PROVO, Utah – BYU is going into a very tough atmosphere as they face the Oregon Ducks up in Autzen Stadium. This is yet another Power 5 game on the schedule and another ranked team as the Ducks enter this week No. 24 and 25th in the coaches and Associated Press top 25 polls.
kslsports.com
Wildcats Remain Undefeated With Blowout Win Over Utah Tech
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats overcame an early punch from the Trailblazers to pull away in the second half for a 44-14 win over Utah Tech. No. 13 Weber State (3-0) hosted the Trailblazers (1-2) of Utah Tech in the final non-conference tune-up of the season for each program on Saturday, September 17.
kslsports.com
No. 12 BYU Can Make Playoff Case With Win At No. 25 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – Saturday’s BYU/Oregon matchup is an excellent non-conference tilt in the college football landscape. The storylines are endless and feature a BYU football team with a lot on the line as they prepare to enter Autzen Stadium for the first time since 1990. A win over...
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: Sand Diego State Vs. #14 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes got things back on track last weekend hosting Southern Utah last weekend at Rice-Eccles Stadium. This weekend, Utah will play host again, as San Diego State makes their way to Salt Lake City. Taking on the Aztecs will be the Utes’ final tune up before Pac-12 play commences the following week.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
247Sports
Utah basketball announces it's 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule
The University of Utah men’s basketball program now knows exactly what their schedule will be for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Thursday served as the day the schedules were officially finalized and the Pac-12 Conference announced the full league schedule. Dates and locations were the only things provided today, TV broadcast and tip-off times will be announced at a later time.
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi Says San Diego State Is A Revenge Game for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – This time last year the University of Utah football team was struggling with a loss to BYU and on the verge of walking into Carson, California, to face a San Diego State team that would end up a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss. The Utah team and...
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall Wears BYU Shirt Honoring His Father’s Playing Days
EUGENE, Ore. – All eyes are on BYU quarterback Jaren Hall for Saturday’s game against the Oregon Ducks. The Cougars touched down in Eugene earlier today. When they got off the plane, the BYU social media snapped pictures of players touching the ground in the Pacific Northwest. One...
