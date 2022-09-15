SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah football team is back at Rice-Eccles Stadium to battle former Mountain West Conference foe San Diego State. Utah has a lot of places they can pull frustration from and use it in revenge against SDSU Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Coming up a total of six points short against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Florida to open the season at the Swamp are two areas of contention. Another is simply remembering that the Aztecs got the better of them a season before in triple overtime.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO