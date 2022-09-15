Read full article on original website
kentreporter.com
Jesse Johnson appointed to Highline College Board of Trustees
Gov. Jay Inslee recently appointed Jesse Johnson to the Highline College Board of Trustees. Johnson will be the fourth new trustee since John R. Mosby became president in July 2018 at the Des Moines college. He fills former Board of Trustee member Dan Altmayer’s position. “Jesse Johnson is a...
kentreporter.com
Jean Ellen Wilson | Obituary
Jean Ellen Wilson, 94, died peacefully at her home in Renton, Washington, on Sept. 3, 2022, after a brief hospitalization. She was born on Feb. 11, 1928, in Denison, Iowa, to James Arthur Walz and Nellie Bolton Walz. Jean grew up in Hartington, Nebraska, the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Holy Trinity (now Cedar Catholic) High School in 1945. After graduation she worked at the Cedar County News, and also moved to Minneapolis for a time before returning to Hartington. She married George W. Nelson on Nov. 10, 1948, in Hartington. The couple lived in Crofton, Nebraska, Bloomfield, Nebraska, and Yankton, South Dakota, before moving to Kent, Washington, in 1956, where they raised five children. The couple were divorced in 1971. Jean later married Glenn Wilson.
kentreporter.com
Michael David Cole | Obituary
Michael David Cole passed November 2021, of natural causes at the age of 69. Mike was a longtime resident of the Walnut Grove mobile home park in Kent. He will be remembered as a gentle soul who was kind and helpful to many of the park residents, often helping them with lawn care, and other tasks when needed.
kentreporter.com
Helen Irene Cline | Obituary
On February 2, 2022, Helen Irene Cline died peacefully in her home, from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born on September 23, 1942 in Pomeroy, Washington to Cecil and Helen Kimble, Irene is survived by Gary Cline, husband of 55 years; children Christine (Stephen Kirchmeier), Catherine (Christopher O’Brien) and Michael (Magdalena), grandchildren Alene, Jackson, Marcus and Lucas, and sister Inez. Irene was preceded in death by her loving sisters Edna Downing and Cecilia Price.
kentreporter.com
Another Herculean effort is needed to turn Seattle around | Brunell
Over the years, Seattle leaders faced “Herculean” challenges — yet found the will, resources and determination to come together and tackle them. Today’s conundrum is to overcome the city’s growing wave of crime and illicit drug trafficking. Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat summarized the predicament...
kentreporter.com
Man pleads guilty to assault on a federal officer in Des Moines
A 29-year-old Tukwila man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle to assault on a federal officer and using a firearm in a crime of violence during an October 2021 incident near a Des Moines gas station and Safeway store. Francisco Luis Rodriguez entered the plea Sept. 14, according...
kentreporter.com
Country artist Gary Allan to perform Jan. 13 in Kent
Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at accesso Showare Center in Kent. With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances, according to a ShoWare Center media release. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way.
kentreporter.com
Two men die in two separate hit-and-runs in Auburn
Two men were killed in two separate hit-and-run crashes in Auburn on the night of Thursday, Sept. 15. Auburn Police arrested a suspect in one incident, but continue to investigate the second. At around 8:40 p.m. Sept. 15, a man was hit and killed by a car driving southbound near...
