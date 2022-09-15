Jean Ellen Wilson, 94, died peacefully at her home in Renton, Washington, on Sept. 3, 2022, after a brief hospitalization. She was born on Feb. 11, 1928, in Denison, Iowa, to James Arthur Walz and Nellie Bolton Walz. Jean grew up in Hartington, Nebraska, the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Holy Trinity (now Cedar Catholic) High School in 1945. After graduation she worked at the Cedar County News, and also moved to Minneapolis for a time before returning to Hartington. She married George W. Nelson on Nov. 10, 1948, in Hartington. The couple lived in Crofton, Nebraska, Bloomfield, Nebraska, and Yankton, South Dakota, before moving to Kent, Washington, in 1956, where they raised five children. The couple were divorced in 1971. Jean later married Glenn Wilson.

