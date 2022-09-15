ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LUPD introduces therapy dogs to Lehigh

The Lehigh University Police Department (LUPD) has brought a new staff member on board: a Labrador Retriever named Grace. LUPD is incorporating two therapy dogs, including Grace, into their services. Lehigh police chief Jason Schiffer said Grace began working with officers at the beginning of the fall semester. In March,...
Hipanic Heritage Month kicks off in Bethlehem with heartwarming tributes

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — National Hispanic Heritage Month officially is underway across the world — and in the Lehigh Valley, where a kick-off event Thursday marked this year’s celebration. The ceremony was held outside Touchstone Theatre, where the weather cooperated as the sun lit up the vibrant event....
Family Promise of Monroe County gets recognition

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The next recipient to get recognition is the Family Promise of Monroe County a non-profit that supports families battling homelessness and provides them with resources to get back on their feet. Rebecca Parks lives in East Stroudsburg with her one-year-old son Leonardo and her husband but that wasn’t the case […]
Those rebuking Nazareth businesses over ‘You Belong’ signs ought to find a better cause | Turkeys & Trophies

“You Belong. You Matter.” It’s an innocuous statement that shouldn’t be political, yet it’s become the subject of a controversy in Nazareth that offers insight into how divided our community has become. An advocacy group that calls itself Parents for Choice Nazareth (and apparently doesn’t see the irony in that name) says the statement promotes a political agenda and sends the wrong message to children about gender and sexuality. Parents for Choice Nazareth put local businesses on notice that they will face a boycott if the businesses don’t remove the signs. They were provided to the businesses by another local group that does in fact have an agenda to promote diversity and inclusion in area schools for LGBTQ+ youth, students of color, and other historically marginalized groups. “If we want to show community solidarity, this is NOT the way to do so!,” a Parents for Choice Nazareth letter to the businesses states. To us, it seems like a perfectly appropriate way to do so given the literal meaning of the statement, but perhaps the Parents for Choice Nazareth group was thrown off by the sign’s rainbow lettering. The notion that this sign will send the wrong message to children is ludicrous and points to the lack of thoughtfulness put into this boycott threat. Obviously, like any other sign outside a business, consumers are free to make the choice as to whether they want to patronize that business or walk past it because something on display elicits an emotion. But threatening to organize a boycott over the business given the content of these signs? There are far more pressing issues worthy of activism. We would suggest the Parents for Choice Nazareth pick one and abandon this crusade against the signs.
Recent Lafayette graduate Naomi Ganpo awarded Victory Scholarship

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Recent Lafayette graduate Naomi Ganpo-Nkwenkwa has been awarded the Victory Scholarship through the Sport Changes Life Foundation (SCLF), the Patriot League announced today. The scholarship will afford Ganpo-Nkwenkwa the opportunity to continue studies and play basketball at South East Technological College in Carlow, Ireland. The Patriot...
Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history

The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations

A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
THE LOCAL EVICTION CRISIS – TENANTS FACE UPHILL FIGHT

Lehigh Valley, PA — Tenants facing eviction may get their day in court, but they rarely win, unless they have a lawyer. That’s the bottom line of a new study just released by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI). The study found that tenants win just 1.7% of...
Cresco woman turns passion for plants into whimsical business

Linda Besecker inherited land from her former teacher Ruth Henry. Henry, Besecker’s third grade teacher, inspired Besecker to become a teacher too. They taught together at the former Barrett Elementary School. As Henry aged, Besecker took care of her and when Henry passed away she willed her land to...
From ‘there’s no way’ to top 2%. Easton police maintain statewide accreditation.

Easton this week celebrated the city police department’s continued accreditation under a statewide program requiring strict adherence to set standards and best practices. For the first time, the department has earned Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program — recognition of the department maintaining accreditation for 15 years.
Northern Lehigh fills school board seat

A former Northern Lehigh School District administrator will wear a different hat. On a 6-2 vote, the school board at a special meeting on Monday appointed retired district co-director of business affairs Rhonda Frantz to fill a vacant seat on the board. Directors Michelle Heckman and Chad Christman were opposed.
