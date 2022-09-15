Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria Show
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
These Bucks County Schools Were Named As Some of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Recipients
Two Bucks County schools recently made the list of select learning establishments that are recognized for their academic prowess. Council Rock High School South and New Hope-Solebury Middle School in New Hope are two of the ten Pennsylvania schools that made the list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
This Bucks County School District Saw 18 Students Named as Semifinalists in Scholarship Program
A local school district recently saw 18 of its students come close to the end of a nationally-recognized scholarship program. Jeff Werner wrote about the academically-savvy students for the Doylestown Patch. Central Bucks School District has multiple students who made it to the semifinals of the 2023 National Merit Scholarship...
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
thebrownandwhite.com
LUPD introduces therapy dogs to Lehigh
The Lehigh University Police Department (LUPD) has brought a new staff member on board: a Labrador Retriever named Grace. LUPD is incorporating two therapy dogs, including Grace, into their services. Lehigh police chief Jason Schiffer said Grace began working with officers at the beginning of the fall semester. In March,...
wlvr.org
Hipanic Heritage Month kicks off in Bethlehem with heartwarming tributes
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — National Hispanic Heritage Month officially is underway across the world — and in the Lehigh Valley, where a kick-off event Thursday marked this year’s celebration. The ceremony was held outside Touchstone Theatre, where the weather cooperated as the sun lit up the vibrant event....
Lehigh Valley’s spacefaring billionaire helps Da Vinci Center bring fresh science to classroom
Jared Isaacman funded and led last year’s historic all-civilian orbital spaceflight. As he trains for a new SpaceX mission, the Lehigh Valley billionaire also is putting his money — and his name — on an investment in local science education. Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown will...
This Bucks County School District Has Saved Over $1 Million Through Virtual Learning
Through the use of an online learning program, a Bucks County school district has been able to save a ton of money on education costs. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the lucrative move for the Warminster Patch. The school districts’s Centennial Virtual Learning Academy currently has 46 students enrolled. So far,...
Family Promise of Monroe County gets recognition
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The next recipient to get recognition is the Family Promise of Monroe County a non-profit that supports families battling homelessness and provides them with resources to get back on their feet. Rebecca Parks lives in East Stroudsburg with her one-year-old son Leonardo and her husband but that wasn’t the case […]
Those rebuking Nazareth businesses over ‘You Belong’ signs ought to find a better cause | Turkeys & Trophies
“You Belong. You Matter.” It’s an innocuous statement that shouldn’t be political, yet it’s become the subject of a controversy in Nazareth that offers insight into how divided our community has become. An advocacy group that calls itself Parents for Choice Nazareth (and apparently doesn’t see the irony in that name) says the statement promotes a political agenda and sends the wrong message to children about gender and sexuality. Parents for Choice Nazareth put local businesses on notice that they will face a boycott if the businesses don’t remove the signs. They were provided to the businesses by another local group that does in fact have an agenda to promote diversity and inclusion in area schools for LGBTQ+ youth, students of color, and other historically marginalized groups. “If we want to show community solidarity, this is NOT the way to do so!,” a Parents for Choice Nazareth letter to the businesses states. To us, it seems like a perfectly appropriate way to do so given the literal meaning of the statement, but perhaps the Parents for Choice Nazareth group was thrown off by the sign’s rainbow lettering. The notion that this sign will send the wrong message to children is ludicrous and points to the lack of thoughtfulness put into this boycott threat. Obviously, like any other sign outside a business, consumers are free to make the choice as to whether they want to patronize that business or walk past it because something on display elicits an emotion. But threatening to organize a boycott over the business given the content of these signs? There are far more pressing issues worthy of activism. We would suggest the Parents for Choice Nazareth pick one and abandon this crusade against the signs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Recent Lafayette graduate Naomi Ganpo awarded Victory Scholarship
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Recent Lafayette graduate Naomi Ganpo-Nkwenkwa has been awarded the Victory Scholarship through the Sport Changes Life Foundation (SCLF), the Patriot League announced today. The scholarship will afford Ganpo-Nkwenkwa the opportunity to continue studies and play basketball at South East Technological College in Carlow, Ireland. The Patriot...
Just Born announces leadership change in Bethlehem as 100th anniversary approaches
Just Born Quality Confections has announced a change in its leadership panel. The Bethlehem-based confectioner Friday announced its Board of Directors unanimously elected to the position of co-chief executive officer, David N. Shaffer, and Gardner “Chip” M. Jett, Jr., Shaffer’s son-in-law. The positions go into effect immediately.
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley’s first Latino Restaurant Week to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
BETHLEHEM — A new and delicious way to celebrate national Hispanic Heritage Month is making its debut in the Lehigh Valley. The inaugural Latino Restaurant Week LV, highlighting Latino eateries and cuisine throughout the area, kicked off Thursday in Bethlehem. The event is dubbed as a week, but it...
wlvr.org
Bethlehem Area schools may move to free lunches as families struggle with high costs, inflation
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Parents in many area school districts are back to buying their children’s school lunches after Congress recently ended pandemic-era universal free school meals. And because of price increases in food and housing costs, some families are struggling to pay those lunch bills. Marissa Quinn, who...
Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history
The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Times News
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations
A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
thevalleyledger.com
THE LOCAL EVICTION CRISIS – TENANTS FACE UPHILL FIGHT
Lehigh Valley, PA — Tenants facing eviction may get their day in court, but they rarely win, unless they have a lawyer. That’s the bottom line of a new study just released by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI). The study found that tenants win just 1.7% of...
Times News
Cresco woman turns passion for plants into whimsical business
Linda Besecker inherited land from her former teacher Ruth Henry. Henry, Besecker’s third grade teacher, inspired Besecker to become a teacher too. They taught together at the former Barrett Elementary School. As Henry aged, Besecker took care of her and when Henry passed away she willed her land to...
From ‘there’s no way’ to top 2%. Easton police maintain statewide accreditation.
Easton this week celebrated the city police department’s continued accreditation under a statewide program requiring strict adherence to set standards and best practices. For the first time, the department has earned Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program — recognition of the department maintaining accreditation for 15 years.
Times News
Northern Lehigh fills school board seat
A former Northern Lehigh School District administrator will wear a different hat. On a 6-2 vote, the school board at a special meeting on Monday appointed retired district co-director of business affairs Rhonda Frantz to fill a vacant seat on the board. Directors Michelle Heckman and Chad Christman were opposed.
