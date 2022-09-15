ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Coast Gang Check In?

By djsirrj7
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 2 days ago

West Coast Gang Check In? Legendary rapper/actor Ice T, feels like the LA culture of street mentality is something to be respected. I must agree, now far is how to check in with the street gangs is something that you need to find out prior to visiting LA to perform(rappers). If you rap about the streets then street gangs feel like you need to be about them.! this is a touchy subject after the resent passing of rapper PNB Rock! Your thoughts please share here:

