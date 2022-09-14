ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AR

Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious

Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
New business combines cats and coffee in Conway

CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
CONWAY, AR
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heating up for Fall

TONIGHT: After another day hitting 90°F in Little Rock, it will stay in the 80s through 8pm and drop to the 70s after that. Clear and calm conditions continue overnight with temperatures a little warmer in the mid 60s by sunrise. FRIDAY: More sunshine Friday with high temperatures warming...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Why does Conway have so many roundabouts?

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway, Arkansas: It's a city known for its colleges, the Wampus Cats... and roundabouts-- 31 to be exact. Kurt Jones is the Director of Transportation for the City of Conway. He gets the question about roundabouts frequently and instead wonders why other cities don't have roundabouts.
CONWAY, AR

