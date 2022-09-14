Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious
Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
Final switchover for I-30 Arkansas River bridge set for Friday night
The final phase of moving traffic to the new I-30 bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock is due to go into effect Friday night.
Food distribution for central Arkansas families in need
As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, one group is hoping to provide some relief.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Food Spotlight: Casey’s Cobblers
An Arkansas man turned his passion for baking into supporting a good cause. Gary Casey started Casey's Cobblers in 2016 in an effort to support his non-profit organization, Community First Alliance.
New business combines cats and coffee in Conway
CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
Plans laid out for October LITFest in Little Rock
Plans for the October's LITFest in Little Rock are coming together.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heating up for Fall
TONIGHT: After another day hitting 90°F in Little Rock, it will stay in the 80s through 8pm and drop to the 70s after that. Clear and calm conditions continue overnight with temperatures a little warmer in the mid 60s by sunrise. FRIDAY: More sunshine Friday with high temperatures warming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
With the official start to Fall right around the corner and the weather getting cooler, there is plenty to do in the Natural State and in central Arkansas.
As inflation soars CADC helps families put food on the table
As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, the Central Arkansas Development Council is providing some relief.
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
Kait 8
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas grocery stores raise prices to keep up with inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the past year, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't been affected by inflation, and if you were to take a look at downtown Little Rock, that can easily be seen. Luke Angelo, Assistant Manager at Stratton's Market explained that things have been...
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
Why does Conway have so many roundabouts?
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway, Arkansas: It's a city known for its colleges, the Wampus Cats... and roundabouts-- 31 to be exact. Kurt Jones is the Director of Transportation for the City of Conway. He gets the question about roundabouts frequently and instead wonders why other cities don't have roundabouts.
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
fox16.com
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating two men who were shot in a residential area near Little Rock’s downtown Thursday afternoon. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the scene of the shooting at 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive at 3:15 p.m.
KATV
1 shot Friday night near North Little Rock; 2 suspects in custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting Friday night in the McAlmont community near North Little Rock, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. According to the PCSO, a male victim was suffering from a gunshot...
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
KATV
Jacksonville Mom warns women about the dangers of tube tying after child birth
JACKSONVILLE- KATV — Since the Roe V. Wade overturn, woman across the country are searching for preventative measures in unplanned pregnancies. For Arkansas women, there are a few options still on the table, but are they safe?. One Jacksonville woman decided, after having her last baby three years ago,...
Comments / 0