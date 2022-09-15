This could be it for a while…well, until Gyptober Fall Fest in Gypsum on Oct. 1, but as far as up valley Oktoberfest events go, this will be the last one until next year. The oom-pah music has gone from Beaver Creek to Lionshead the past two weekends and now it travels to Vail Village for more fall fun Friday thru Sunday.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO