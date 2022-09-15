ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Prep notebook: Vail Mountain School volleyball defeats West Grand

Volleyball: Vail Mountain School defeated West Grand 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 at home on Wednesday, handing the Mustangs their first league loss of the season. West Grand came into the game boasting an impressive 8-2 record, but fell to the Gore Rangers in straight sets. VMS continues its league schedule Saturday...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Veterans stump in support of Camp Hale becoming new national monument

Anticipating President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the Vet Voice Foundation gathered 10th Mountain Division veterans and local representatives Thursday to discuss the environmental, educational and ceremonial impacts such a designation would have. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments

Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Annual Eagle River Cleanup brings athletes and volunteers together for a day of restoration

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Eagle River Watershed Council held its 28th annual Eagle River Cleanup. Along 70 plus miles of local waterways, volunteers picked up trash on the banks of Eagle River, Gore Creek and stretches of the Upper Colorado River. The event, complete with live music and a barbecue, hosted around 250 volunteers from across the valley who are passionate about maintaining clean water systems throughout Eagle County.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Symposium to discuss inflation and space exploration this week

What: Inflation in America: Current and Future Impacts. When: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 6-7 p.m. More information: Registration is free. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets. What: Giant Steps: Stories from Space and the Future of Cosmic Exploration. When: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Where:...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Off Piste Aquatics escapes from Alcatraz

On the night of June 12, 1962, Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and swam across San Francisco Bay, never to be seen or heard from again. Sixty years later, seven members of Vail’s Off Piste Aquatics masters swim team — Katie Glenn, Karl Edgerton, Kate Allan, Joey Roberts, Heather Gilmartin, Margaret Ritz and Kate Power — replicated the 1.5-mile open-water swim across San Francisco Bay in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Salomone: Midge madness

Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Valley boys soccer ties Summit 1-1

The Devils boys soccer team might need Friday off, but after staying undefeated, they’ve probably earned it. In a battle of the top two teams in the 4A Western Slope, Eagle Valley’s loss column remained unscathed as the Devils battled the 6-1 Summit Tigers to a 1-1 double-overtime tie late Thursday night in Gypsum.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Camp Hale supporters ramping up efforts to see new national monument in Eagle, Summit Counties

Supporters of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range have ramped up efforts in recent weeks, leading some to speculate the designation could come soon. The Washington Post on Monday cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in reporting that President Joe Biden is “likely” to designate the new monument “in the coming weeks.”
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail

Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Dave Tucker

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail resident launches new property management firm

Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC. Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com, call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com. What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management. What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds

The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
