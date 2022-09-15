Read full article on original website
Prep notebook: Vail Mountain School volleyball defeats West Grand
Volleyball: Vail Mountain School defeated West Grand 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 at home on Wednesday, handing the Mustangs their first league loss of the season. West Grand came into the game boasting an impressive 8-2 record, but fell to the Gore Rangers in straight sets. VMS continues its league schedule Saturday...
Veterans stump in support of Camp Hale becoming new national monument
Anticipating President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the Vet Voice Foundation gathered 10th Mountain Division veterans and local representatives Thursday to discuss the environmental, educational and ceremonial impacts such a designation would have. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the...
Buddy Werner League at Beaver Creek announces 2022-23 season program information
Buddy Werner League (BWL) is a recreational ski program based in Beaver Creek with the mission of fostering the love of skiing and improving skiing ability in children ages 7-14 (second through eighth grade) through skiing, race training and race participation. The BWL program enrolls skiers in second through eighth grade who can ski at a level five or higher.
New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments
Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
One more Oktoberfest in Vail, classic cars, hiking to wine, trail running races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/16/22
This could be it for a while…well, until Gyptober Fall Fest in Gypsum on Oct. 1, but as far as up valley Oktoberfest events go, this will be the last one until next year. The oom-pah music has gone from Beaver Creek to Lionshead the past two weekends and now it travels to Vail Village for more fall fun Friday thru Sunday.
Annual Eagle River Cleanup brings athletes and volunteers together for a day of restoration
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Eagle River Watershed Council held its 28th annual Eagle River Cleanup. Along 70 plus miles of local waterways, volunteers picked up trash on the banks of Eagle River, Gore Creek and stretches of the Upper Colorado River. The event, complete with live music and a barbecue, hosted around 250 volunteers from across the valley who are passionate about maintaining clean water systems throughout Eagle County.
Vail Symposium to discuss inflation and space exploration this week
What: Inflation in America: Current and Future Impacts. When: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 6-7 p.m. More information: Registration is free. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets. What: Giant Steps: Stories from Space and the Future of Cosmic Exploration. When: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Where:...
Off Piste Aquatics escapes from Alcatraz
On the night of June 12, 1962, Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and swam across San Francisco Bay, never to be seen or heard from again. Sixty years later, seven members of Vail’s Off Piste Aquatics masters swim team — Katie Glenn, Karl Edgerton, Kate Allan, Joey Roberts, Heather Gilmartin, Margaret Ritz and Kate Power — replicated the 1.5-mile open-water swim across San Francisco Bay in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7.
Salomone: Midge madness
Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
Eagle Valley boys soccer ties Summit 1-1
The Devils boys soccer team might need Friday off, but after staying undefeated, they’ve probably earned it. In a battle of the top two teams in the 4A Western Slope, Eagle Valley’s loss column remained unscathed as the Devils battled the 6-1 Summit Tigers to a 1-1 double-overtime tie late Thursday night in Gypsum.
Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle
As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van life as a...
Time Machine: 30 years ago, 10th Mountain Division 50th reunion hits Vail, Camp Hale becomes National Historic Site
The 10th Mountain Division held its 50th reunion celebration in Vail at Camp Hale in Eagle County. More than 1,600 reunion members visited Vail for the biggest gathering of 10th Mountain Division veterans since WWII. One veteran who attended, Donald McNell of New Jersey, was thought to have died during...
Camp Hale supporters ramping up efforts to see new national monument in Eagle, Summit Counties
Supporters of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range have ramped up efforts in recent weeks, leading some to speculate the designation could come soon. The Washington Post on Monday cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter in reporting that President Joe Biden is “likely” to designate the new monument “in the coming weeks.”
Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail
Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
Meet Your Musician: Dave Tucker
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Vail resident launches new property management firm
Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC. Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com, call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com. What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management. What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your...
Rick Schuler brings the music of John Denver to Edwards church Sept. 24
What: Rick Schuler’s Celebration Tour 2022 celebrates the music of John Denver. Where: Glorious Savior Church, 33520 Highway 6, Edwards, Colorado 81632. Celebrate the life and classic music of John Denver coming to the Gracious Savior Church in Edwards, Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 24. Each year, October 6 through...
Creek in Edwards gets a new name from the feds
The U.S. Geological Survey recently announced it was changing the names of roughly 650 places, including one in Edwards. The word “squaw” is considered offensive, which has led to the change. In Eagle County, Squaw Creek is being renamed “Colorow,” for a renowned chief of the Ute tribe, which once called this area home. Upper Squaw Creek is being renamed “Nuchu,” a slight modification of the word Utes use to refer to themselves.
