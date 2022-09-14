Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
Four arrested on heroin charges in connection to ongoing investigation into recent overdose deaths
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — After a series of deadly overdoses in Carroll County, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks. Short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Using surveillance, interviews,...
WMAZ
Rockdale County Sheriff wants to return this lost, folded American flag to its owner
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking to return a lost folded American flag. The flag was found Wednesday near the intersection of Iris Drive and Sigman Road. The sheriff's office believes it could've fallen out of someone's car while they were driving. A folded...
WMAZ
'An illusion of safety' | Why the head of Fulton's Conviction Integrity Unit says every county should have one
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 years ago, a woman died in an exchange of gunfire. It happened on the corner of McDaniel and Delevan Streets in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood. Two men went to prison for murder. “When the police came, they saying my gun is the one that...
WMAZ
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
WMAZ
Man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person. This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, who is also known as Obie. Authorities said Meadows was experiencing homelessness.
Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
A man driving a tractor-trailer at an “unreasonable speed” Friday evening caused a chain of crashes that left one man de...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Man accused of killing teen found in Gwinnett park indicted
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A feeling of relief for the parents of Tori Lang. More than one year after the 18-year-old was found murdered in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County, the man accused of killing her has been formally indicted. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
CBS 46
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
5 arrested in theft ring hitting Home Depot stores in Coweta County, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Officials have arrested at least five people in connection to an alleged theft ring targeting Home Depot stores. A Newnan police detective spotted several people stealing tools and loading them into two black minivans at the Newnan Home Depot on Sept. 1. The officer followed...
Don’t break out the sweaters yet: Ga. sheriff issues ‘scam warning’ for false fall
ATLANTA — We know you’ve been enjoying the cool temperatures with your long sleeves and boots but don’t fall for it. It’s Mother Nature’s trick and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn people. We have all been victims of this horrible weather...
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton Sheriff's Office releases names of shooting victims
COVINGTON — The identities of a couple who was shot and killed during a custody exchange Sept. 11 have been released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Desiree Thomas, 33, and Craig J. Thomas, 29, were shot while dropping off Desiree Thomas’ 15-year-old daughter at the home of the teen’s father on Pebble Lane in western Newton County.
