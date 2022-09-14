ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect hits man with machete at metro Waffle House, steals motorcycle, deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase through Dawson and Hall counties earlier this week started with an assault at a Waffle House and ended with a crash at a church. Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says that Zackery Miller, 22, hit a man in the head with a machete in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Center Lane in Dawsonville at 10 p.m. on Monday night. The man who was assaulted was not injured.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Four arrested on heroin charges in connection to ongoing investigation into recent overdose deaths

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — After a series of deadly overdoses in Carroll County, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks. Short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Using surveillance, interviews,...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Man shot, killed by pellet gun, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for assistance in a case in which a man died after being shot with a pellet gun by an unknown person. This happened on Sept. 14 on Forsyth Street, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station, according to police. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Horace Meadows, who is also known as Obie. Authorities said Meadows was experiencing homelessness.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton Sheriff's Office releases names of shooting victims

COVINGTON — The identities of a couple who was shot and killed during a custody exchange Sept. 11 have been released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Desiree Thomas, 33, and Craig J. Thomas, 29, were shot while dropping off Desiree Thomas’ 15-year-old daughter at the home of the teen’s father on Pebble Lane in western Newton County.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

