This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
What Was John Denver’s Real Name?
John Denver had to undergo several changes before succeeding in the music industry, including switching his birth name to something more "stage-worthy."
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
Bear Shot Nine Times After Breaking Into Colorado Home and Charging Owner
Ken Mauldin grabbed his handgun after being woken up by his wife screaming that there was a bear in the house.
I visited a Utah town known as 'Little Switzerland,' and the quaint wonderland transported me to Europe
Insider's reporter explored Midway, Utah, where she stayed in a European chateau and discovered a downtown filled with Swiss architecture.
Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Sponsors pull out of Idaho pride event over GOP complaints of ‘Drag Kids’ event
A pride parade festival in Boise, Idaho, has dropped a “Drag Kids” event after a Republican-led pressure campaign saw at least three sponsors pull out.Organisers of the three-day Boise Pride Parade that began on Friday said they came under a wave of political pressure and received anonymous threats over plans to hold a 30-minute event where kids could dress up in sparkly dresses and lip-sync to songs on stage.The event became a target of anti-trans websites and podcasts after Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon claimed that children would “engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers”.Armed protesters threatened to...
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem.The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.In fact, first sliced up 100 years ago in a document known as the Colorado River Compact, the calculation of who gets what amount of that water may never have been balanced."The framers of the compact — and water leaders since then...
Redlands Home Includes Amazing Views of the Colorado National Monument
There are some wonderful homes back in the Redlands area as you approach the Colorado National Monument. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live here?. Today we are headed down South Camp Road in the Redlands. We are visiting the end of a cul-de-sac named Teegan Court to look inside another Colorado dream home.
On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub
DENVER — (AP) — To guide fishing trips for a year or two, that's what brought Terry Gunn to the red canyons of northern Arizona. The chance to hike, raft and fly fish drew Wendy Hanvold, a retired ski bum, who took a job there waiting tables at an anglers lodge. She heard rumors of the intrepid fishing guide who had just returned from an Alaska trip, and one day when he came in approached his table to take his order.
Eagle Valley Transportation Authority question makes the November ballot
Earlier this year, leaders from across Eagle County set an ambitious timeline to bring the formation of a new regional transportation authority in front of voters by the Nov. 8, 2022 election. And after spending the year working through the policy decisions that come with that formation, the Eagle County...
Oldest National Parks in America: How Old are Colorado’s National Parks?
In 1872, the U.S. government signed the Yellowstone National Park Act into law and created what the National Park Service (NPS) refers to as "the world's first true national park." Today, there are thousands of national parks throughout the world, and four of them — Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Black...
Grand Junction Shows Love for the High Schools We Graduated From
Fall is in the air and that means Colorado high school football and fans in the stands at our Grand Junction area high schools. Do you still go down to your old high school to watch them play sports?. We asked you to show some love for the high school...
Sighting of new gray wolf family raises hopes of resurgence in Oregon
Presence of two adults and two cubs in Cascade mountains detected after federal protections restored earlier this year
