Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Mall of Georgia’s Fall Fest set for Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Mall of Georgia will host its annual Fall Fest Sept. 24 in the mall’s Village Amphitheatre. The celebration will feature food such as pie and candy apples, live music and a screening of Sing 2. Guests will also enjoy a variety of other crafts and activities.
creativeloafing.com
Sunday Brunch & Day Party At Atlantis
COME OUT TO ATLANTIS BRUNCH AND DAY PARTY FROM 12-8PM ENJOY GREAT FOOD, HOOKAH AND DRINKS ALL DAY WITH BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS FROM 12-3PM!. VIBE TO THE HOTTEST HITS SPUN BY DJ TEE CULTURE. FOR SECTIONS AND RESERVATIONS CALL 678-974-5155. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food...
10 must-do fall activities in and around in Atlanta
Atlanta Pride is back this fall. Photo: AP Photo/Robin RaynePSLs are back which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Hoist a stein at Oktoberfest The annual festival features live music all weekend, keg tapping, stein hoisting, keg rolling, and bratwurst and pretzel tosses. Details: General admission includes entry and a 22-ounce souvenir stein plus your first beer. Single-day passes are $25-$35 or get a weekend pass for $60-$85. VIP wristbands include a 25-ounce stein and your first beer, plus four drink tickets; a souvenir T-shirt and sunglasses;...
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Georgian
ATL Pride is Next Month: Here’s What to Expect
After two long years, ATL Pride is finally back and ready for newcomers and returners to enjoy the festivities. The festival will have performances, food and plentiful activities for all ages. ATL Pride is one of the largest LGBTQ festivals in the country and it is the oldest LGBTQ organization...
creativeloafing.com
Free Entry + Free Drinks At Lyfe This Saturday At Lyfe
THE NUMBER 1 SATURDAY PARTY IN THE CITY! 21+ EVERYBODY FREE ENTRY + FREE DRINKS UNTIL 12AM W/ RSVP. . RSVP BELOW. Reserve Your Section To Celebrate Any Special Event | SECTIONS SELL OUT EVERY WEEK BOOK YOURS TODAY. For More Info Or To Reserve Your Section Contact 470-408-9038. United...
CBS 46
Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
scoopotp.com
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
IN THIS ARTICLE
secretatlanta.co
10 Iconic Filming Locations In Atlanta Featured In Netflix’s Stranger Things
Since the show’s foundation, Netflix have been using locations across the ATL to shoot their iconic Stranger Things series. Over the years, a season drop has grown on to become one of the streaming platform’s most anticipated events, with fans of the show immediately binging, obsessing, and posting their theories all over the internet!
AccessAtlanta
Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta
In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
These 17 Places Have The Best Brunch In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Brunch is the best of the "breakfast" and "lunch" worlds. They aren't just your typical meal, brunches are weekend affairs where you can get away with too much food and a couple of drinks before noon. Georgians know how to brunch and Atlanta is the go-to place to find the...
Take a ghost tour at one of Atlanta’s most haunted buildings
ATLANTA — On Oct. 25 through 27, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host its popular Legends and Lore Tour at historic Rhodes Hall — the Trust’s headquarters and Atlanta’s “Castle on Peachtree Street” — at 1516 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
AccessAtlanta
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
Mystery surrounds attack at popular walking trail that left new father on ventilator
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police say someone attacked a new father at a popular Roswell walking trail Tuesday night, leaving him with such bad injuries he’s currently on a ventilator. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the Roswell Area Park off Woodstock Road, where 40-year-old Matt Donald was found...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)
Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors
ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do During Winter in Atlanta, Georgia
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta in the winter |...
Comments / 0