TechCrunch

A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space

We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
Interesting Engineering

AI may destroy humanity, DeepMind scientists claim in co-authored paper

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making impressive progress and has, in many ways, improved the world. But could it become dangerous?. A new paper co-authored by the University of Oxford and Google DeepMind researchers published last month in the peer-reviewed AI Magazine argues that it could. The research stipulates that artificial intelligence could pose an existential risk to humanity.
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
BGR.com

Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment

We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
Jax Hudur

The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant

Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.
Digital Trends

NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail

NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists discover bacteria that can use light to 'breathe' electricity

Did you know that bacteria in the natural world breathe by exhaling excess electrons, causing an intrinsic electrical grid? In a new study, Yale University researchers discovered that light could supercharge this electronic activity within biofilm bacteria, yielding an up to a 100-fold increase in electrical conductivity, according to a press release published by the institution earlier this month.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crystal-Filled Dinosaur Eggs Discovered by Paleontologists

Recently, paleontologists in China discovered crystal-filled dinosaur eggs of a new species found in the Qianshan Basin, Anhui Province. Researchers found two of the fossilized eggs that are the size of cannonballs and filled with clusters of calcite crystals. Scientists identified the dinosaur eggs and recognized them as a new...
studyfinds.org

Can a robot get your jokes? Scientists give an android a sense of humor

KYOTO, Japan — What’s so funny? Researchers at Kyoto University say they’re trying to create more natural conversation between robots and people by developing an artificial intelligence (AI) system which picks apart the complex art of human laughter. The researchers say empathy is the key to coaxing...
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

