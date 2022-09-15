Read full article on original website
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
New paper by Google and Oxford scientists claims AI will soon destroy mankind
Researchers with the University of Oxford and Google Deepmind have shared a chilling warning in a new paper. The paper, which was published in AI Magazine last month, claims that the threat of AI is greater than previously believed. It’s so great, in fact, that artificial intelligence is likely to one day rise up and annihilate humankind.
AI may destroy humanity, DeepMind scientists claim in co-authored paper
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making impressive progress and has, in many ways, improved the world. But could it become dangerous?. A new paper co-authored by the University of Oxford and Google DeepMind researchers published last month in the peer-reviewed AI Magazine argues that it could. The research stipulates that artificial intelligence could pose an existential risk to humanity.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Inside ‘lost city’ hidden in deep ocean with ‘unusual’ terrain – and it’s baffling scientists
AN UNDERWATER city of unique, upward-reaching rocks and chemical reactions has scientists wondering if they've found the answer to how life begins. The Lost City Hydrothermal Field is situated in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The Lost City is affixed on top of an underwater...
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment
We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
Cannonball-Sized Dinosaur Eggs Filled With Crystals Discovered in China
The two fossilized eggs, which were filled with clusters of calcite crystals, are from a new species of dinosaur.
Scientists discover that a fungus shrinks in size to infect the brain
Scientists from the University of Utah Health have found that Cryptococcus neoformans, a dangerous fungus, alter in size after it enters a body, increasing the likelihood of infection, according to a press release published by the institution. The fungus may be found in a variety of settings and shows the...
"Sick Of My Eyeshadow Being Covered By My Glasses": This Woman Is Going Mega-Viral For Tailoring Her Eyeshadow To Her Frames, And It's Genius
After years of taking off her glasses to pose for pictures, 22-year-old Roni finally had enough. Now, she's going viral for designing eyeshadow looks in the shape of her glasses, and it's every bifocal-baddie's dream!
The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant
Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.
Digital Trends
NASA Mars video shows planet in incredible detail
NASA has released a video of Mars showing the landscape in astonishing detail. The footage (below) explores a 2.5-billion-pixel mosaic captured by Perseverance, the NASA rover that landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in February 2021. It’s the most detailed view ever created of the distant planet and is comprised of 1,118 individual images captured by Perseverance’s two Mastcam-Z cameras. It should be noted that the color has been enhanced to improve the visual contrast and bring out any color differences. NASA said that doing this makes it easier for its science team to accurately interpret the landscape.
Scientists discover bacteria that can use light to 'breathe' electricity
Did you know that bacteria in the natural world breathe by exhaling excess electrons, causing an intrinsic electrical grid? In a new study, Yale University researchers discovered that light could supercharge this electronic activity within biofilm bacteria, yielding an up to a 100-fold increase in electrical conductivity, according to a press release published by the institution earlier this month.
LOOK: Crystal-Filled Dinosaur Eggs Discovered by Paleontologists
Recently, paleontologists in China discovered crystal-filled dinosaur eggs of a new species found in the Qianshan Basin, Anhui Province. Researchers found two of the fossilized eggs that are the size of cannonballs and filled with clusters of calcite crystals. Scientists identified the dinosaur eggs and recognized them as a new...
studyfinds.org
Can a robot get your jokes? Scientists give an android a sense of humor
KYOTO, Japan — What’s so funny? Researchers at Kyoto University say they’re trying to create more natural conversation between robots and people by developing an artificial intelligence (AI) system which picks apart the complex art of human laughter. The researchers say empathy is the key to coaxing...
The most powerful laser in the U.S. will have a three-quadrillion-watt maximum output
A laser at the University of Michigan, which is set to be the most powerful in the United States, is preparing to send its first laser pulses into an experimental target, a press statement explains. The laser, named the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, or Zeus, will be used to...
Google AI succeeds in developing odor maps of molecules
Over 5000 molecules from two different flavor and scent data sets were used to create a map.
Protein-designing AI could discover new cures and materials unknown to science
A group of researchers from the University of Washington has engineered a new AI tool that can identify and design new proteins. This could lead to more efficient vaccines, better cures for cancer, or new materials, according to a report published by MIT Technology Review on Thursday. Using proteins to...
Interesting Engineering
