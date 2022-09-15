ST. CLOUD — ROCORI kept rolling with a 52-0 win Friday night at St. Cloud Apollo's Michie Field. Quarterback Jack Spanier passed to Adam Langer to start the scoring for the Spartans. Spanier completed a pass to Evan Acheson for another touchdown, and Mason Dahl rushed for six points to give ROCORI a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO