Man reportedly threatened students with knife on UI campus

MOSCOW — Moscow Police are still investigating a Monday night incident where a man allegedly threatened a group of people with a knife on the University of Idaho campus.

The UI sent out an alert Monday night warning people about the suspect. Around 8 p.m., a man threatened a group of students walking between the Steam Plant parking lot and the Student Recreation Center on Paradise Path.

According to Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger, the suspect was on a bicycle and yelled at the group of students for not moving over for him.

An argument began and the man allegedly displayed a knife. Nobody was harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as an 18- to 22-year-old white male. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black clothes, square-framed eyeglasses and had a five o’clock shadow. The UI alert says he had a nondescript mountain bike and a blue backpack.

The UI alert advised students who see someone matching the description to call 911 immediately and to avoid approaching or apprehending him. Anyone with information about Monday’s incident can call 208-882-2677.

