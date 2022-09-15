Read full article on original website
Wall Street CEOs return to Capitol Hill as election looms
WASHINGTON (AP) — In what has become an annual ritual, the CEOs of the major U.S. banks will appear in front of Congress this week to sell themselves as shepherds of a helpful industry at a time of financial and economic distress for many Americans. Democrats have called JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup to Washington to talk about pocketbook issues as households contend with the highest inflation since the early 1980′s and the midterm election looms just weeks away. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which focus on investment banking, will not testify this time. Instead, the CEOs of three new banks will testify: Andy Cecere of U.S. Bank, William Demchak of PNC Financial and William Rogers Jr. of Truist. Each of them run “super regionals,” banks that are huge in their own right, with thousands of branches and hundreds of billions in assets, but are dwarfed in size by JPMorgan, BofA, Citi and Wells.
3 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy in September
Two retail property owners and a gaming giant present solid opportunities.
Kalkine : Why do ASX materials and consumer sector shares shine in the green today?
Today's show covers five ASX-listed stocks in the news today because of the latest announcements: New Hope (ASX:NHC), IDP Education (ASX:IEL), Tabcorp (ASX:TAH), Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) and Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG). The Australian share market started the day in the green, tracking positive cues from the US market after WallStreet rebounded in the overnight trade, mainly boosted by tech shares. The ASX200 index opened 23.90 points, or 0.36% higher at 6,743.80 on Tuesday morning. The benchmark has shed 3.79% in past five days. Similarly, it has fallen 6.96% in the past 52-weeks. In the first ten minutes of trade, the ASX 200 was trading at 6,790.50, up 70.60 points, or 1.05%.
High inflation in sight, Fed to signal more rate hikes ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke at an economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he issued a blunt warning: The Fed’s drive to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates, he said, would “bring some pain” for Americans. When the Fed ends its latest meeting Wednesday and Powell holds a news conference, Americans will likely get a better idea of how much pain could be in store. The central bank is expected to raise its key short-term rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time. Another hike that large would boost its benchmark rate — which affects many consumer and business loans — to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level in 14 years. Many Fed watchers, though, will be paying particular attention to Powell’s words at a news conference afterward. His remarks will be parsed for any hint of whether the Fed expects to moderate its rate hikes in the coming months — or instead to continue tightening credit significantly until it’s convinced that inflation is on its way down.
