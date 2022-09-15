Read full article on original website
Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home
A 7-year-old northeast Bend boy failed to show up for school Monday morning, prompting a police search and public alert before he returned home around noon, officers said. The post Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home appeared first on KTVZ.
clayconews.com
FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
kbnd.com
Tumalo Home Destroyed By Fire
TUMALO, OR -- A Tumalo home was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon. Bend firefighters responded to the manufactured home on 97th Street at about 4 p.m. and found flames coming from the home. No one was at home at the time of the fire. While the majority of the active...
kbnd.com
Idaho Fugitive Caught In Bend After 16 Months On The Lam
BEND, OR -- An Idaho fugitive on the loose since May of 2021 is now in the Deschutes County Jail. In August, Bend Police say 36-year-old Zachary Heward used a false name in a traffic stop. On Thursday, just before 10 a.m., an officer saw the same vehicle associated with Heward.
Bend man arrested, accused of threatening to kill another man with bow and arrow
An argument between two men at a Bend homeless camp turned hostile in unusual fashion Thursday morning when police said a 36-year old man got and pointed his bow and arrow, threatening to kill the other man. The post Bend man arrested, accused of threatening to kill another man with bow and arrow appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond
A 16-year-old Redmond teen was killed and four other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Saturday. The post Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Missing teen has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies say
A 16-year-old California teen whose disappearance from a camp south of Bend early Friday prompted a public alert has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. The post Missing teen has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies say appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 14
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 113. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford Expedition, operated by Ted Anderson (64) of Bend, left the roadway and rolled. Anderson was ejected from the Expedition. Anderson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
centraloregondaily.com
Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend
Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
KTVZ
Fatal four-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for several hours Friday, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.
kbnd.com
Local Clerks See Rise In Records Requests Related To "Big Lie"
BEND, OR -- Oregon’s Secretary of State says elections offices are still dealing with misinformation from two years ago, as they try to prepare for the upcoming election. According to Secretary Shemia Fagan, a recent poll indicates a third of Oregon voters believe fraudulent votes changed the outcome of the 2020 election, despite evidence to the contrary. And, she says, continued efforts to prove that false narrative are bogging down local elections offices ahead of this November’s election, "Our county elections offices are inundated with requests that are stemming from ‘the big lie.’ And they haven’t had more staff, they don’t have more people to run their operations, but they’re being inundated, as is our office, with public records requests based on the false information of the 2020 election."
kptv.com
HWY 97 rollover crash leaves man dead
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Highway 97 in Deschutes County left a man dead early Sunday Morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 2:18 a.m. to find a northbound white Ford Expedition, driven by 64-year-old Ted Anderson of Bend, rolled over on the side of the road.
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help to find missing Bend-area man
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help Thursday in finding a missing 64-year-old Bend-area man last known to be living off Highway 97 north of Bend. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies seek public’s help to find missing Bend-area man appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Seattle Climber Rescued After Fall At Smith Rock
TERREBONNE, OR -- Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a call regarding an injured hiker who reportedly had fallen approximately 35-50 feet on an unimproved route southwest of Asterick's Pass. The injured hiker was scrambling up a rock outcropping to set up a slack line. During the fall, the 21-year-old Seattle man sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down to the river trail.
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
OSP identifies Bend man killed in weekend crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 64-year-old Bend man was killed early Sunday in the crash of his SUV on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police said Tuesday. The post OSP identifies Bend man killed in weekend crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all
Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
kbnd.com
Irrigation Water Transferred To Jefferson County Farmers
MADRAS, OR -- North Unit Irrigation is set to receive water from the Thornburgh Resort through a Drought Water Right Transfer recently approved by the Oregon Water Resources Department. Mike Briton, general manager for the irrigation district, says he appreciates the water but believes the transfer process takes too long....
Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne
A man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The post Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Bend-La Pine Schools Seeks New Board Member
BEND, OR -- Bend-La Pine Schools’ board is down to six following the resignation, earlier this month, of the Zone Seven member who moved out of the district. School Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia says they’re looking for someone to fill the vacancy who has personal or professional experience and expertise to help with the board’s goals for the district. "Personal or professional experience and expertise can come from a lot of different sectors or experiences in supporting that work," she tells KBND News, "The second thing that we’re looking for is someone that really wants to do this work as a volunteer public servant."
