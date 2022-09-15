My Hero Academia has been inching closer and closer to its Season 6 return of the anime coming along with the rest of the wave of new shows coming this Fall, and now fans have gotten another dose of hype for what's coming next for the sixth season of the series! Season 6 of the anime will be kicking the anime into high gear after building both the hero and villain sides over the fifth season's run. Now that the stage has been set, it's time to go to war as the two sides clash in the biggest fight in the anime to date.

COMICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO