wegotthiscovered.com
Best Anime Character Presets in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy allows its players to customize their main characters to their liking. Some players have decided to test the limits of the game’s character creation to see if they can recreate popular figures from anime into the game. While the game is somewhat limited in what can be done, some players were able to think outside the box as they recreated their favorite characters from their favorite shows.
wegotthiscovered.com
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
ComicBook
One Piece Odyssey Will Revisit Familiar Anime Locales
One Piece Odyssey is the next installment when it comes to video games involving Eiichiro Oda's wildly popular Shonen franchise, with this upcoming entry involving an original story created by the mangaka that steals Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates' powers. While this new game will feature many new characters and environments, the latest trailer for Odyssey reveals that familiar locales from the anime will be making an appearance as the Straw Hats' memories are being used against them on this mysterious island.
wegotthiscovered.com
Shiver me timbers! An insanely popular shōnen anime is plundering the streaming charts
Not My Hero Academia, not Attack on Titan. Did the pirate pun give it away? As always, One Piece is dominating the streaming charts as it continues airing its twentieth season, which chronicles the happenings of the Wano Country Arc. Beginning in 1997, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has published over...
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Producer Reveals Which Season 6 Characters to Watch
My Hero Academia is weeks out from its return, and season six promises to be a big one for the series. It has been over a year since we've heard from our favorite heroes, but Studio Bones has kept a close eye on the gang in the back. And now, one of the show's producers is opening up about the series and which characters we should watch in season six.
ComicBook
One Piece Hypes Gear Fifth With Luffy's Wildest Statue Yet
One Piece's War For Wano Arc was an epic battle for Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, pitting the Shonen protagonists against Kaido and his Beast Pirates. In the final battle between the swashbuckling captains, Luffy was granted a new transformation in Gear Fifth, which has yet to make its way to the anime adaptation but has helped in creating an epic new statue. As the Final Arc approaches, expect Gear Fifth to emerge once again as its anime arrival inches closer.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases New Promo: Watch
My Hero Academia has been inching closer and closer to its Season 6 return of the anime coming along with the rest of the wave of new shows coming this Fall, and now fans have gotten another dose of hype for what's coming next for the sixth season of the series! Season 6 of the anime will be kicking the anime into high gear after building both the hero and villain sides over the fifth season's run. Now that the stage has been set, it's time to go to war as the two sides clash in the biggest fight in the anime to date.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer
House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Finally Becomes the Anime It Always Wanted to Be
Cyberpunk and anime go together like film noir and venetian blinds. Anime is mostly a visual style that can be applied to any genre, but some of the great foundational anime like Akira, Ghost in the Shell, and Serial Experiments Lain share themes and aesthetics with the cyberpunk genre. That’s why Cyberpunk 2077, a pastiche of the genre, references anime so much. And now, with the release of an anime based on the game on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the snake is eating its tail, but in a good way. The Japanese, psychedelic melancholy take on the game is great, even if it’s story is a little too similar.
wegotthiscovered.com
Three episodes in, fans can’t stop memeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series. The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things:...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect
Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
wegotthiscovered.com
A shameful sequel everyone tried to forget until recently regains relevance on Netflix
In a turn of events nobody could have foreseen as recently as a few years ago, the Karate Kid franchise is riding the crest of a cultural wave, with Sony announcing just yesterday that a brand new feature film is in the works, while Netflix’s sequel series Cobra Kai remains one of the most popular and talked-about TV shows on the planet.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
wegotthiscovered.com
Downbeat dino diehards suggest how ‘Jurassic World’ could have been improved, locusts not included
Any franchise that kicks off with one of the greatest blockbusters ever made really has no other direction to go but down, so it’s not exactly earth-shattering to claim that the extended Jurassic World universe has never really come close to recapturing the magic of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original.
