wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
In Brief: Legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dead; Sofia Coppola's 'Elvis and Me', and more
HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed up Rap Sh!t, the comedy from creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, for a second season. The show follows two former high school besties -- played by Aida Osman and KaMillion -- who come together to form a rap group. "We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement. Added Singleton, "This show and cast are one of a kind and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder"...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton and Top Gun: Maverick stars team up for remake show
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to team up for a new remake series for Amazon. The duo will both appear in Butch and Sundance – based on the 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid – which is executive produced by Marvel's Joe and Anthony Russo.
‘King Shaka’: Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Mustafa Shakir Among 4 Cast In Showtime Series
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Oz) and Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) are set as leads opposite Charles Babalola in Showtime’s King Shaka drama series. Additionally, Terry Pheto (Tsotsi) and Lerato Mvelase (Justice Served) will recur in the series executive produced by Antoine Fuqua. Rooted in actual events, King Shaka tells the story of the Zulu Empire founder Shaka (Babalola) and his unlikely rise to power, uniting multiple tribes across vast stretches of Africa in the early 19th century to transform his power into legend, on par with history’s most seminal figures. The outcast son of a Zulu Chief, Shaka is a visionary who is...
Complex
‘Euphoria’ Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Starring Cailee Spaeny
Jacob Elordi of Euphoria will soon be seen on the big screen in the role of Elvis Presley. As first reported by Deadline, Sofia Coppola (On the Rocks, Lost in Translation) is set to direct the A24-distributed Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role. The film is based on the real-life Priscilla’s 1985 book Elvis and Me, with Coppola having also handled script adaptation duties.
‘Alias Grace’ & ‘True Detective’ Star Sarah Gadon To Make Directorial Debut On ‘Lullabies For Little Criminals’ — TIFF
EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off starring in Toronto Film Festival drama North Of Normal, Sarah Gadon is set to make her directorial debut on feature Lullabies For Little Criminals, based on Heather O’Neill’s 2007 novel which won the Canada Reads competition. Alias Grace and True Detective star Gadon will adapt the screenplay and also produce alongside Brightlight Pictures’ (Firefly Lane) Shawn Williamson and Emily Alden. Production is slated to take place in Montreal. The movie will follow thirteen year-old Baby who vacillates between childhood comforts and adult temptation. Her father, Jules, takes better care of his drug habit than he does of his daughter, however when her blossoming beauty...
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ Series & ‘Madame X’ Will Be Shopped Elsewhere After HBO Max Passes
Keanu Reeves returning to the Constantine franchise, as revealed by Deadline earlier this afternoon, has thrown up some dust in the TV business. HBO Max has passed on the J.J. Abrams-exec produced television series version of Constantine, which was being written by British writer Guy Bolton, and a series based on DC Comics’ Madame X with Angela Robinson. Both were in development at the streamer and came from Abrams’ Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. The fact that Warner Bros. is developing another installment of Constantine on the film side with Reeves attached to return with Francis Lawrence directing and Akiva...
IGN
A Constantine Sequel Is in the Works With Warner Bros, Keanu Reeves Returning
In a very unexpected but welcome bit of good news for DC fans, Warner Bros. is moving forward with a sequel to 2005's Constantine. And yes, Keanu Reeves will star once again as the wily magician/demon hunter John Constantine. As reported by Deadline, Reeves is set to return alongside director...
Complex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
Will There Be a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel? Only If Tom Cruise Wants One
Point of view: You’ve just finished streaming Top Gun: Maverick on demand, and you’re crying because the legacy of Goose lives on through Rooster. Also, you’re wondering, “When the heck does the Top Gun: Maverick sequel come out?”. We know you have a need for speed,...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan Finds Dutton Ancestors In James Badge Dale, Darren Mann & Marley Shelton As Paramount+ Series Expands Cast
The Dutton family is expanding with the addition of James Badge Dale (Hightown, 24), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Marley Shelton (Never Been Kissed, Rise) to the Paramount+ Yellowstone spinoff 1923. Additional newly added cast members include Michelle Randolph (The Resort), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky, Chicago P.D.), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry, V/H/S/99), and Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician). 2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders They join previously announced leads Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren who will portray the Dutton family’s patriarch and matriarch, Jacob and Cara, respectively. As well as Sebastian Roché whose casting was exclusively announced by Deadline earlier this month. Character...
Amazon Freevee Has Secretly Shot A Jury Trial Docu-Style Comedy Series Starring James Marsden
EXCLUSIVE: There have been whispers for months about a top-secret courtroom docu-style comedy series filming to run on Amazon Freevee. We can reveal that the project, starring James Marsden (Enchanted, Westworld), is now in post-production and headed to the screen. “Freevee has confirmed the existence of the docu-style comedy series but details are under wraps amid speculation of the unique, genre-bending format centered around a jury trial,” a rep for the free, ad-supported platform told Deadline, declining further comment. The secrecy surrounding the filming was driven by the nature of the semi-improvised series which we hear employs a device similar to the...
TIFF: Ti West Sets ‘MaXXXine’ as Third Film in ‘X’ World
A24 and director Ti West have unveiled MaXXXine as the third film set in the world of their X slasher horror franchise. The announcement was made last night at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the Midnight Madness program during a screening of Pearl at the Royal Alexander Theatre. West will write and direct MaXXXine, with Mia Goth reprising one of her two roles in X.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Tubi Nabs 'Amityville Curse' Novel Adaptation, 'Marry F*** Kill' Genre Pics'Nuclear' Review: Oliver Stone's Lazy Case for Nuclear Power'Devotion' Review: Despite a Passionate Jonathan Majors, This Korean War Epic...
‘Queue-pid’: Strangers meeting in queue to see the Queen spark romantic movie comparisons
Two strangers who met and spent at least 12 hours in the queue to pay their respects to the Queen may have sparked the romance movie of the decade.The mourners, named Jack and Zoe, were interviewed by Channel 4 News on Saturday (17 September) as they waited in line to enter Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state.The pair appeared to have hit it off during their long wait in the public queue, which they said they had been in since 10.30pm on Friday nightIn fact, they hit it off so well that they were planning...
‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Addresses ‘Karate Kid’ Spinoff Film
Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, is addressing and explaining if he’s part of the new Karate Kid film Sony Pictures confirmed to be coming out in 2024. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well,” Hurwitz tweeted. The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't...
