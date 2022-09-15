ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington judge Sal Mendoza is confirmed to Ninth Circuit

By By RaeLynn Ricarte | The Center Square
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) – A judge from the Tri-Cities is the first Hispanic judge from Washington state to ever serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. District Court Judge Salvador "Sal" Mendoza has been confirmed to the higher court by the Senate in a 46-40 vote. He was nominated for the Ninth Circuit in April by President Joe Biden. He replaces M. Margaret McKeown of San Diego, California, who is retiring from the role she has held since 1998.

The Ninth Circuit is one of 13 U.S. courts of appeal.

According to District Court records, Mendoza was born in Pacoima, California, in 1971 to parents who immigrated from Mexico. When he was a child, his parents, moved to the Yakima Valley in Washington state, where they were farmworkers.

Mendoza is a Prosser High School graduate. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1994, and from law school at the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1997. While in law school, he interned at United Farm Workers of America and with the office of the Washington State Attorney General. He worked as a Franklin County deputy prosecutor before starting his own criminal practice in 1999.

Three years later, Mendoza helped create the first drug court for juvenile offenders in Benton and Franklin Counties. These courts offer individuals facing penalties for drug-related crimes the opportunity to undergo treatment and otherwise stabilize their lives in place of incarceration.

Prior to being nominated to District Court by former President Barack Obama in 2014, he was the first Hispanic judge on the Benton-Franklin Superior Court.

During his time in District Court, Mendoza issued over 9,000 orders and opinions. He has also sat by designation on the Ninth Circuit several times, authoring two opinions while there, according to a fact sheet by the Alliance for Justice.

Mendoza has earned many accolades during his career, including the Tri-Cities Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award in 2016. The award, given annually by Columbia Basin College, honors those who influence positive social change and display characteristics of King’s vision for equality among all citizens.

For over a decade, Mendoza has led the planning and implementation of the Washington State Minority & Justice Commission’s Tri-Cities Youth and Justice Forum, a day-long event to encourage students from underrepresented communities to pursue careers within the legal system.

