Traffic Accidents

Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Popculture

Anne Heche Family Facing Estate Legal Battle as New Memoir Gets Release Date

In the wake of Anne Heche's death, her family is facing a legal battle over her estate, which comes as the late actress' new memoir is set to be released, per Deadline. Anne's oldest son Homer, 20, wants the courts to make him the controller of his mother's estate as she died without a will. He also wants him and his younger brother Atlas, 13, to be named their mother's sole heirs, according to TMZ. However, Atlas' father — actor James Tupper, Heche's former Men in Trees co-star — has stated in legal documents that the actress wanted him to be the one to handle her estate, and he claims to have emails from 2011 that confirm this.
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death

In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
POPSUGAR

Superstar Sisters Zooey and Emily Deschanel Also Have Famous Parents

"Bones" veteran Emily Deschanel is currently gracing our screens again in "Devil in Ohio," which premiered on Netflix on Sept. 2. And chances are you've heard of her sister, Zooey Deschanel, best known for her roles on "New Girl" and in "500 Days of Summer," among others. But did you know that success in Hollywood has been in the family since previous generations?
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for […]
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!

A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
ComicBook

Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
Deadline

Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off

John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
Deadline

Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast

The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
Deadline

Diane Lane Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Lane (Feud: Capote’s Women) has signed with CAA for representation. Lane is an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actress who will next star opposite Naomi Watts in the second season of FX’s anthology series Feud, titled Feud: Capote’s Women. In the series written by Jon Robin Baitz, directed by Gus Van Sant and produced by Ryan Murphy, she will play Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith. The actress is currently in production on David E. Kelly’s upcoming Netflix limited series A Man in Full, starring opposite Jeff Daniels, with Regina King co-executive producing and directing. Lane earned her first Oscar nomination in 2003 for her leading...
CELEBRITIES

