Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death
She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18. The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in...
Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Popculture
Anne Heche Family Facing Estate Legal Battle as New Memoir Gets Release Date
In the wake of Anne Heche's death, her family is facing a legal battle over her estate, which comes as the late actress' new memoir is set to be released, per Deadline. Anne's oldest son Homer, 20, wants the courts to make him the controller of his mother's estate as she died without a will. He also wants him and his younger brother Atlas, 13, to be named their mother's sole heirs, according to TMZ. However, Atlas' father — actor James Tupper, Heche's former Men in Trees co-star — has stated in legal documents that the actress wanted him to be the one to handle her estate, and he claims to have emails from 2011 that confirm this.
Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Jokes Zendaya Is ‘Too Old to Date’ Leonardo DiCaprio Amid Camila Morrone Split: Video
He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood. “Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death
In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
Superstar Sisters Zooey and Emily Deschanel Also Have Famous Parents
"Bones" veteran Emily Deschanel is currently gracing our screens again in "Devil in Ohio," which premiered on Netflix on Sept. 2. And chances are you've heard of her sister, Zooey Deschanel, best known for her roles on "New Girl" and in "500 Days of Summer," among others. But did you know that success in Hollywood has been in the family since previous generations?
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for […]
Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!
A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
ComicBook
Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Cryptic Posts Following Costar’s Firing
A few weeks ago, actress Kelli Giddish revealed that she is leaving Law & Order: SVU. Star Mariska Hargitay recently shared a cryptic post on her story following the news. Giddish, who portrays Amanda Rollins on the show, shared a statement about her exit. “I wanted to address the chatter...
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
EW.com
What to expect from NCIS, American Gigolo, The Good Doctor, and 28 other fall shows
Murder! Mystery! And ... Chucky? With so many shows premiering in the coming months, we're here to give you the intel on what to expect. Here's a preview of 31 shows we're excited about in September and October. You're welcome. American Gigolo (Showtime, Sept. 9) Let's talk about sex. Specifically,...
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast
The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
Emmys 2022: Anne Heche, Bob Saget and More Late Hollywood Stars Honored During Touching In Memoriam Tribute
Anne Heche, who died last month, was one of several late beloved stars honored during the In Memoriam tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12. John Legend took the stage to perform a new song titled "Pieces" as images of stars Hollywood lost throughout the year flashed on the big screen behind him. […]
Clayton News Daily
'Bubble Puppy' Decides She's Ready To Live In The World | The Dodo Comeback Kids
Puppy had to live in a bubble to help her breathe — until she started pawing at it to get out! ❤️. Thanks to @GEICO Insurance for making it possible to tell this story! To see how much you could save on your home and car insurance, visit https://on.gei.co/CKids.
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for controversial Emmys bit: 'I stole your moment'
And the apology goes to ... Quinta Brunson. Jimmy Kimmel has apologized to the star of Abbott Elementary for a controversial bit during Monday's Emmy Awards. When Brunson accepted the award for best comedy writing, Kimmel was lying on the stage during her entire speech as part of a bit where he pretended to be passed out from drinking too much.
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
Diane Lane Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Diane Lane (Feud: Capote’s Women) has signed with CAA for representation. Lane is an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actress who will next star opposite Naomi Watts in the second season of FX’s anthology series Feud, titled Feud: Capote’s Women. In the series written by Jon Robin Baitz, directed by Gus Van Sant and produced by Ryan Murphy, she will play Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith. The actress is currently in production on David E. Kelly’s upcoming Netflix limited series A Man in Full, starring opposite Jeff Daniels, with Regina King co-executive producing and directing. Lane earned her first Oscar nomination in 2003 for her leading...
