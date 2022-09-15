ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemlock, MI

9&10 News

Clare Public Schools Considering School Bond Proposal, 100-Year-Old Murals May Complicate Things

Clare Public Schools are looking into putting a school bond proposal to build a new high school on the May 2023 ballot. “We’re in the process right now of getting community input,” said Clare Public Schools Superintendent Jim Walter. “The board’s initial foray into the bond project is thinking about building a new high school. Our current high school would become the middle school with just a little bit of transition.”
CLARE, MI
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc Community School administration addresses alleged offensive messages

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Grand Blanc Community School addresses an issue involving alleged offensive messages sent between student-athletes. The administration's office said the messages are unacceptable, regardless of the content is an effort at "humor" amongst a group of friends. They also mention they cannot disclose specific disciplinary actions taken by the school.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Hemlock, MI
abc12.com

7-year-old from Grand Blanc collecting cans for his new charity

Killian Newsome of Grand Blanc and his little sister run their own charity called Cans 4 A Cause to benefit the community. 7-year-old from Grand Blanc collecting cans for his new charity. The 7-year-old started out by collecting cans to purchase Boy Scout popcorn for senior citizens around the holidays....
GRAND BLANC, MI
Club 93.7

Grand Blanc Students Busted After Offensive Messages Go Public

Several Grand Blanc students are facing disciplinary action after their offensive private messages became public. According to ABC 12, some members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and some cheerleaders were involved in a string of private Snapchat videos in which they were seen doing Hitler salutes, adding Hitler-type mustaches, and in some cases, exposing themselves.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive.com

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments

Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Creek in Isabella gets new non-offensive name

A creek running into the Chippewa River south of Lake Isabella has a new name, along with 22 other geographical features in the state. They’re among 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other features getting new names nationwide to remove a term considered racist. In making the changes, the U.S....
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Sculpture honoring Bay City’s German sister city to be unveiled at Uptown

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City will soon be saying “willkommen” to a new sculpture that celebrates its relationship with its German sister city. The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 is inviting the public to celebrate the unveiling of the new Ansbach Platz in Uptown Bay City. The unveiling ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the end of 9th Street near the Riverview Apartments.
BAY CITY, MI
High School
Education
1470 WFNT

Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places

Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Robbie D’s food truck expanding into former Daniel’s Grill at Old Town Saginaw Ippel building

SAGINAW, MI — Robbie D’s food truck, best known for its wings, burgers and cheesesteak egg rolls, is expanding into a brick-and-mortar location. Owner Robert Delgado said his business is growing, and he’s preparing to open his first restaurant at the former Daniel’s Grill inside Old Town Saginaw’s Ippel building later this year. Daniel’s Grill closed earlier this year.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
OWOSSO, MI

