Clare Public Schools Considering School Bond Proposal, 100-Year-Old Murals May Complicate Things
Clare Public Schools are looking into putting a school bond proposal to build a new high school on the May 2023 ballot. “We’re in the process right now of getting community input,” said Clare Public Schools Superintendent Jim Walter. “The board’s initial foray into the bond project is thinking about building a new high school. Our current high school would become the middle school with just a little bit of transition.”
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc Community School administration addresses alleged offensive messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Grand Blanc Community School addresses an issue involving alleged offensive messages sent between student-athletes. The administration's office said the messages are unacceptable, regardless of the content is an effort at "humor" amongst a group of friends. They also mention they cannot disclose specific disciplinary actions taken by the school.
Flint schools receives bids on 8 of 13 vacant properties for sale
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools has received bids on eight of its 13 vacant properties that were listed for sale. Thrun Law Firm, who is managing the sale process for the district, made a presentation to the Flint Board of Education at its Wednesday, Sept. 14 meeting. The...
Saginaw county superintendents respond to state-wide third-grade reading levels
SAGINAW, MI—School is back in session and many students are back in classrooms. Many of them, though, may have more of an uphill battle than others according to data released by the State of Michigan. Numbers released by MISchoolData on M-STEP testing showed across Saginaw County, nearly two-thirds of...
‘Veterans Stand Down’ event in Davison area will host guest speakers, veterans resources
DAVISON TWP, MI -- A Veterans Stand Down event at the Lake Callis Recreation Complex in Davison Township will host entertainment and support services for Genesee County veterans this weekend. The event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lake Callis, 1152 N....
abc12.com
7-year-old from Grand Blanc collecting cans for his new charity
Killian Newsome of Grand Blanc and his little sister run their own charity called Cans 4 A Cause to benefit the community. 7-year-old from Grand Blanc collecting cans for his new charity. The 7-year-old started out by collecting cans to purchase Boy Scout popcorn for senior citizens around the holidays....
Grand Blanc Students Busted After Offensive Messages Go Public
Several Grand Blanc students are facing disciplinary action after their offensive private messages became public. According to ABC 12, some members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and some cheerleaders were involved in a string of private Snapchat videos in which they were seen doing Hitler salutes, adding Hitler-type mustaches, and in some cases, exposing themselves.
MLive.com
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Morning Sun
Creek in Isabella gets new non-offensive name
A creek running into the Chippewa River south of Lake Isabella has a new name, along with 22 other geographical features in the state. They’re among 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other features getting new names nationwide to remove a term considered racist. In making the changes, the U.S....
Longtime Flint pastor remembered for community impact, activism
FLINT, MI - Dr. Lewis Randolph always put the Flint community first throughout his life. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Randolph died at age 76, and the community he loved has banded together to express its gratitude. His son, Marcus Adolphus Randolph, said his father will always be remembered by those...
Free after 25-year prison sentence, man brings families of the incarcerated together in Flint
FLINT, MI - Families of prisoners who’ve served lengthy sentences gathered Friday in Flint at the Vehicle Center Social Club to share stories of the difficulties living life without their loved ones and to advocate for their release. The Sept. 16 event was created by Michael Thompson, a Flint...
Sculpture honoring Bay City’s German sister city to be unveiled at Uptown
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City will soon be saying “willkommen” to a new sculpture that celebrates its relationship with its German sister city. The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 is inviting the public to celebrate the unveiling of the new Ansbach Platz in Uptown Bay City. The unveiling ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the end of 9th Street near the Riverview Apartments.
Like ‘a miracle,’ Saginaw teen returns home, surprises team after crash
SAGINAW, MI — Barely one month after Avery M. Smith experienced devastating injuries during a hit-and-run vehicle collision, the Saginaw teen returned home from her stay at University of Michigan Hospital, her mother said. “The doctor said he felt like it was a miracle,” Domonique Smith-Vann said of her...
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
Psychic expo, Rebel Co. Fall Market and more Saginaw area events for your calendar
SAGINAW, MI — From a family-friendly Zoo Boo event to a psychic expo, here are some upcoming events happening in and around Saginaw County to fill your fall calendar:. The 2nd Annual FIESTA K?ONDA! is taking place under the pavilion at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace now through Sunday, Sept. 18.
WNEM
Parade of tractors, trucks and trailers for charitable ‘Burtucky Days’
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles and even people riding on a trailered pontoon boat took to the streets of Burton for the “Burtucky Parade” Thursday afternoon. It’s part of the annual “Burtucky Days” event hosted by Captains Quarters Lounge....
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
Deer Jumps Through Window of Saginaw Township House While Family is Home
Imagine you're at home with your family just starting your day, when suddenly an 8-point buck comes crashing through your window. Well, that's precisely what happened to a Saginaw Township family earlier this week. According to MLive, at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, homeowner Kelsie Kay Beyer was...
Robbie D’s food truck expanding into former Daniel’s Grill at Old Town Saginaw Ippel building
SAGINAW, MI — Robbie D’s food truck, best known for its wings, burgers and cheesesteak egg rolls, is expanding into a brick-and-mortar location. Owner Robert Delgado said his business is growing, and he’s preparing to open his first restaurant at the former Daniel’s Grill inside Old Town Saginaw’s Ippel building later this year. Daniel’s Grill closed earlier this year.
Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
