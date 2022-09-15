ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Class I railroads work to quickly resume operations

The U.S. operations of the Class I railroads are working to resume operations “immediately” now that a deal has been reached to avoid a strike by union members on Friday. Two of the largest labor unions — those representing locomotive engineers and train conductors — reached an eleventh-hour tentative agreement with the railroads. The agreement, announced early Thursday, averts a strike that could have begun as early as just after midnight Friday.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

OneRail founder talks potential of vehicle sharing

Bill Catania has an up-close view of the current last-mile delivery space. The OneRail founder and CEO lives in the last mile. It’s just what he does. And what he also sees is a growing need to democratize the final mile, which remains very fractured even as it evolves to meet the demands of brands to get items to consumers ever faster. In an interview with Modern Shipper at Home Delivery World in Philadelphia earlier this month, Catania talked about the delivery market and teased an upcoming OneRail offering that he thinks will improve asset utilization and maybe even create new revenue streams for companies.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Rail Service#Business Industry#Linus Business#Csx Lrb Nasdaq#Ford Motor Co#Lincoln#Ford China#Ford Canada
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Contractor Speaks Out: ‘Sundays Are Crippling This Company’

One of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors is threatening to walk away from his 225 routes come Black Friday if he is unable to renegotiate his contracts.  Spencer Patton’s routes span 10 states, with the owner-operator also saying he will remove himself by the end of the year from the roster of owner-operators that make themselves available to serve abandoned or underserved areas.   “I financially am unable to continue operations beyond Nov. 25 of 2022,” Patton, who says FedEx denied his requests earlier this year to renegotiate his contracts, said during this past weekend’s Contractor Expo. “This business model is hurting to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Fortune

What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
LABOR ISSUES
freightwaves.com

DriverReach aids trucking companies with critical tasks — Taking the Hire Road

Recruiting and retention is incredibly important in any industry but especially in one with high turnover rates like trucking. The American Trucking Associations reported that large fleets averaged an 89% driver turnover rate in March 2021. That number has since grown and is now in the 90% range. DriverReach sees...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Hapag-Lloyd acquiring stake in Italian logistics company

German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd announced Thursday it is acquiring a 49% stake in Italian logistics company Spinelli Group. The Spinelli family will retain a majority stake of 51%, according to Hapag-Lloyd. “The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal,” the four-sentence announcement said. “The...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Build a Bottom-Up, Value Driven Business Case for Automating Source To Pay Processes

My last article covered the import steps of identifying the right technology and designing a realistic transformation roadmap. This article will look at the process of building your business case from a non financial point of view. My next piece will look at the financials. It is important to remember that a business case that is solely focused on high level financials is probably not going to get signed off and approved. On the other hand, a business case that covers all aspects of your proposed changes and provides a bottom-up value assessment is far more likely to be. A robust assessment is also likely to help you to drive the transformation project through during implementation.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy