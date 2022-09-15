Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Class I railroads work to quickly resume operations
The U.S. operations of the Class I railroads are working to resume operations “immediately” now that a deal has been reached to avoid a strike by union members on Friday. Two of the largest labor unions — those representing locomotive engineers and train conductors — reached an eleventh-hour tentative agreement with the railroads. The agreement, announced early Thursday, averts a strike that could have begun as early as just after midnight Friday.
freightwaves.com
OneRail founder talks potential of vehicle sharing
Bill Catania has an up-close view of the current last-mile delivery space. The OneRail founder and CEO lives in the last mile. It’s just what he does. And what he also sees is a growing need to democratize the final mile, which remains very fractured even as it evolves to meet the demands of brands to get items to consumers ever faster. In an interview with Modern Shipper at Home Delivery World in Philadelphia earlier this month, Catania talked about the delivery market and teased an upcoming OneRail offering that he thinks will improve asset utilization and maybe even create new revenue streams for companies.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
FedEx Contractor Speaks Out: ‘Sundays Are Crippling This Company’
One of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors is threatening to walk away from his 225 routes come Black Friday if he is unable to renegotiate his contracts. Spencer Patton’s routes span 10 states, with the owner-operator also saying he will remove himself by the end of the year from the roster of owner-operators that make themselves available to serve abandoned or underserved areas. “I financially am unable to continue operations beyond Nov. 25 of 2022,” Patton, who says FedEx denied his requests earlier this year to renegotiate his contracts, said during this past weekend’s Contractor Expo. “This business model is hurting to a...
80% of UPS Seasonal Positions Don’t Require an Interview — Is It the Temporary Job for You?
Do you have 25 minutes to spare? UPS might have a job for you. The company has said it will hire 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays, adding that 80% of seasonal positions do not require...
Utility Costs Are Skyrocketing. These 5 States Will Feel It the Most
These figures will shock you, no pun intended.
Why Railroad Workers Like Me Are Planning to Strike This Friday | Opinion
On issue after issue, safety has become secondary, but the trains still need to be moved. This is why we're striking.
Natural Gas Crashes as Railroad Strike Averted, Huge US Supply Build
Natural gas futures crashed toward the end of the trading week after the US government reported a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Natural gas prices have been extremely volatile this month, rallying toward $10 before plunging to below $8. Can it revive its upward momentum heading into fall?. October natural gas futures...
What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved
Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson: From customer service rep to president of a multibillion dollar carrier
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to J.B. Hunt’s Shelley Simpson about her remarkable journey to become company president. Simpson started as an hourly customer service rep in 1994 and has gone on to become one of the most powerful women in freight. Simpson shares...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
freightwaves.com
FedEx’s disastrous announcement raises concerns about company’s core direction
Millions of FedEx Corp. stakeholders are still digesting the calamity of Thursday night’s announcement of a massive quarterly income shortfall at its largest unit and the withdrawal of financial guidance for the rest of its fiscal year a bit more than a quarter of the way through it. The...
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
FOXBusiness
Biden to ‘blame’ for what could’ve been a ‘disastrous’ railroad strike: Freedom Foundation CEO
After President Biden took a victory lap in averting a looming railroad worker strike that could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, one workers’ rights executive is putting the onus on the president for causing the conflict to begin with. "What you can blame is the...
freightwaves.com
DriverReach aids trucking companies with critical tasks — Taking the Hire Road
Recruiting and retention is incredibly important in any industry but especially in one with high turnover rates like trucking. The American Trucking Associations reported that large fleets averaged an 89% driver turnover rate in March 2021. That number has since grown and is now in the 90% range. DriverReach sees...
freightwaves.com
FedEx withdraws full-year guidance, posts massive decline in unit’s operating income
In a stunning move just a week before reporting its fiscal 2023 first-quarter results, FedEx Corp. late Thursday withdrew its financial guidance for the rest of its fiscal year, and updated its first-quarter earnings per share results to come in massively below analysts’ consensus forecasts. The company said that...
Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)
The U.S. government and automakers seem to be on the same page about transforming the country's car culture from one based on an internal combustion engine to one based on battery-powered electric vehicles. Both sides seem to understand that such a large change will require tens of billions of dollars...
freightwaves.com
Hapag-Lloyd acquiring stake in Italian logistics company
German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd announced Thursday it is acquiring a 49% stake in Italian logistics company Spinelli Group. The Spinelli family will retain a majority stake of 51%, according to Hapag-Lloyd. “The parties have agreed to not disclose any financial details of the deal,” the four-sentence announcement said. “The...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Build a Bottom-Up, Value Driven Business Case for Automating Source To Pay Processes
My last article covered the import steps of identifying the right technology and designing a realistic transformation roadmap. This article will look at the process of building your business case from a non financial point of view. My next piece will look at the financials. It is important to remember that a business case that is solely focused on high level financials is probably not going to get signed off and approved. On the other hand, a business case that covers all aspects of your proposed changes and provides a bottom-up value assessment is far more likely to be. A robust assessment is also likely to help you to drive the transformation project through during implementation.
