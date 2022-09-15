WASHINGTON (AP) — In what has become an annual ritual, the CEOs of the major U.S. banks will appear in front of Congress this week to sell themselves as shepherds of a helpful industry at a time of financial and economic distress for many Americans. Democrats have called JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup to Washington to talk about pocketbook issues as households contend with the highest inflation since the early 1980′s and the midterm election looms just weeks away. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which focus on investment banking, will not testify this time. Instead, the CEOs of three new banks will testify: Andy Cecere of U.S. Bank, William Demchak of PNC Financial and William Rogers Jr. of Truist. Each of them run “super regionals,” banks that are huge in their own right, with thousands of branches and hundreds of billions in assets, but are dwarfed in size by JPMorgan, BofA, Citi and Wells.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO