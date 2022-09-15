Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots In The Air In Tulsa
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of handling a firearm while intoxicated. Police said it happened Friday night at the Cedar Lane Apartments near 21st and Sheridan. Police say witnesses told them Alicia Duke drove to Lakee Hayes' apartment with bottles of liquor and a one-year-old in the car. Officers...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
Choctaw man tackled by officers after allegedly verbally accosting meter-reader
Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.
News On 6
Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting
Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Social media tips leads to the arrest of two alleged copper wire thieves in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire, thanks to leads from social media viewers. Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department shared surveillance pictures of two people using an ATV to steal copper wire near 31st and Harvard last month. Tips from social media...
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
News On 6
OSBI Investigating After Garfield County Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Armed With Knife
The OSBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man on Saturday. According to the OSBI, a Garfield County deputy responded to a mental health call involving Weston Cassody at 7402 S. Highway 74 in Covington, Oklahoma. Authorities said the deputy went inside the...
An inmate was allegedly raped while being handcuffed to a cell wall
A woman was detained in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in July, and while in custody, she was allegedly raped by an inmate that had wondered from his processing cell.
OKCPD: Police trying to identify 3 people who allegedly attacked a 67-year-old man
The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to identify three people in a video allegedly attacking an older gentleman.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford. Tulsa...
KOCO
Man accused of raping female inmate while being booked into Oklahoma County jail
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of raping a handcuffed woman while both were being booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. It's the latest in a string of incidents that have led to ongoing protests about conditions at the jail. Despite...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
News On 6
Man Recounts Moments When 80-Year-Old Neighbor Was Robbed Before Pursuit
Oklahoma City police have identified a man in connection to a high-speed chase through the metro. OCPD said 45-year-old Allen Ray Idell Jr. burglarized a home in northwest Oklahoma City, stole a car and eventually crashed through a gate at a home in Norman. Officers said he then ran from...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Arrest warrant issued months after a Tulsa woman’s death ruled a homicide
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been filed months after the death of a Tulsa woman. Juan Blanco is wanted on charges of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Blanco was dating the victim, Jackie Littrell. Littrell initially went to Tulsa’s Hillcrest hospital in June, complaining of abdominal pain.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD arrests suspect in Tulsa’s 56th homicide of the year
TULSA, Okla. — A 911 call came in around 2:40 a.m. after a man went to a stranger’s house asking for help because he had been shot, near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital.
News On 6
OCPD: NW OKC Burglary Call Led To Police Pursuit That Ended In Norman
Oklahoma City police confirmed new information about a police pursuit Thursday afternoon. Officers said they received a burglary call near Northwest 63rd Street and North Independence Avenue. The suspect stole the car from a home near that location, authorities said. The department's Air Support Unit was in the vicinity of...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tulsa fire investigators search for person of interest following dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest after a fire was sparked in Tulsa. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a building near E. 13th Street and S. 71st. Surveillance cameras captured a man standing near a dumpster as flames spread outward. Investigators...
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
News On 6
Bethany Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle
A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany. The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police. Authorities said Rocha’s...
Update: Edmond Police say ‘no criminal intent’ suspected after social media post warns of possible attempted kidnapping
Officers say, "At this time no crime occurred, nor is it believed that there was any criminal intent."
