Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
1 Person Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on Thursday (Sept 15)
According to the Telegraph Herald, one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released.
Port of Dubuque Marina Closed to Public Starting Monday (Sept 19)
The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public from Monday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 24 with the gas dock operating under end of season hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Host National Night Out (9/13)
Tonight in Maquoketa, stop out for your chance to catch up with your local law enforcement as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a National Night Out. This free event takes place from 5 to 7:30pm at Little Bear Park. The annual event, is designed to promote positive relationships between first responders and the community, will feature food, children’s activities, and water games with the Maquoketa Fire Department. Any one hoping to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for personal seating. Some of the activities and games include a Dyno Jump, fire trucks and water games, a petting zoo, bean bag toss, hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, face painting, crafts, the MMEU boom truck, police vehicles, an ambulance and loads more. Prizes that are to be given away include games, movies, and bicycles.
East Dubuque Sees Road Construction with $33 bln. IDOT Investment
East Dubuque has seen its fair share of road construction starting in the spring and during much of the summer. It's all part of a long overdue Illinois Department of Transportation plan to upgrade and improve maintenance to more than 2,500 miles of highway and 10 million square feet of bridge decking as part of the "Rebuild Illinois" capital program already underway.
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
Kwik Stop’s “Kwik Care” Looking for Charitable Partnerships for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced they've opened applications for philanthropic partnerships during 2023, effective today. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
Dubuque Retail Store Included in Nationwide Store Closings
A Dubuque retail store selling items for your home is among the store locations closing nationwide due to financial struggles. No official date has not been announced, but according to the Telegraph Herald, Bed, Bath, & Beyond at 2475 Northwest Arterial in the Asbury Plaza is on the list of 56 stores the company is closing in the coming months. The Dubuque closure is permanent.
Volunteers Needed for Dubuque Trees Forever’s Fall Plantings
Dubuque Trees Forever — a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to sprucing up the Key City — is searching for volunteers for some upcoming fall projects. The organization needs helpers for fall projects set to take place on October 1st, 8th, and 15th. The October 1st event will involve planting street trees across the community. On October 8th, they will fill Allison-Henderson Park on Loras Boulevard with 30 new trees.
Hospice of Dubuque is Kwik Care’s Recipient for September
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
Dubuque, Iowa Boil Water Advisory Update
A portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory, not a boil order. Precautionary boil advisories are issued when a sample test indicates possible contamination of the water supply. Contamination can only be confirmed through additional testing. Advisories are NOT the same thing as a mandatory boil order....
Dubuque To Get First Electric Jule Bus; Misses Out On $3.4 Million
Back in June the City of Dubuque was seeking funding for a $4.1 million project to add their first electric buses to the local Jule transit fleet. The project would include purchasing three electric buses and two charging stations, as well as installing solar panels on the roof of the Jule Operation and Training Center to power those vehicles. Dubuque City Council members approved the application for the grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program of 3.4 million dollars, with the city planning to pay the remaining $759,000 required to fund the project.
Bell Tower Theater Holds Auditions to Fill 27 Roles in 2023
Have you ever thought about being an actor? If so, now may be the time to tap into your inner thespian to try it. The Bell Tower Theater holds its first open auditions for adults for the 2023 season. The theater is committed to producing comedy plays and seeks a variety of talents spanning an array of adult age ranges. In total, the Bell Tower Theater will cast 27 roles in four comedies in 2023.
Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater Has More Comedy in Store for 2023
If you seek a quality place and fun space to spend entertainment dollars, look no further than Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater. They recently rolled out their 2023 season, and it's sure to be another laughter-filled year at Dubuque's quaint and comical community theater. The 2023 season will feature five new...
One Person Airlifted After a 4-vehicle Crash North of Platteville on Thursday
A four-vehicle accident near Platteville, Wisconsin on Thursday injured two and closed highway North of Platteville for over 5 hours. According to the Telegraph Herald, 28-year-old Clayon Morby of Salem, Wisconsin had to be extricated from his vehicle. Morby was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then later airlifted to a Madison, Wisconsin hospital.
Big Grove Brewery’s Golden Boy Gives Back To Austin Strong Foundation
It could be the title of new whimsical book series... but actually, just yesterday (9/8) the Austin Strong Foundation was celebrating the first day of play at the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello, Iowa. This inclusive playground has something for every kid, no matter their ability. It features accessible equipment, musical toys, and areas that help spark imagination, play, and growth in all children. You can find more information about Austin, his family, and the Austin Strong Foundation here. Donations can be made online and sponsorships are available for future projects. And you can always sign-up to be a volunteer.
Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque
Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
Expansion and Growth at Holy Ghost Childhood Center in Dubuque
Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center on Central Avenue, in Dubuque will hold a ribbon cutting and open house this month for it's newly renovated and expanded facility. Officials with Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque will host the event September 18th, according to an online event announcement. Attendees can tour the $2.5 million newly renovated facility following the ribbon cutting. In addition, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the completion of the third and final phase of the multi-million dollar renovation.
Phoenix Theatres Has the Most Comfortable Seat(s) in Town
I can't believe I moved to Dubuque, IA six months ago and still have yet to write about Phoenix Theatres, one of two premier multiplexes in the area. Those who know me personally know I'm at the movie theater every weekend, sometimes two or three times. With that in mind,...
