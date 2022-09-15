ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Alejandro Kirk sitting again for Blue Jays against Rays

Toronto Blue Jays catcher/designated hitter Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. Kirk is absent from the lineup for a second straight game. Gabriel Moreno will start behind the plate and George...
Tampa Bay Rays make baseball history in Toronto by fielding MLB's first all-Latino lineup on the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day, celebrating the Puerto Rican-born Pirates legend, who died in a plane crash a half century ago

The Tampa Bay Rays made baseball history on Thursday in Toronto by fielding MLB's first ever all-Latino lineup in a matinee game against the Blue Jays. What's more, the momentous occasion took place on the 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day, which celebrates the life of the Puerto Rican hero and Pittsburgh Pirates legend, who tragically died in a plane crash a half century ago.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays blow out Jays, Yanks’ magic number falls to 13

The Yankees traveled yesterday, along with about half of the league, leaving a rather thin slate of games for Thursday night. There was still some important action, though, as the playoff picture continues to clear up. By the end, the Yankees were fortunate enough to see their magic number in the AL East fall to 13.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays win to gain ground, Rays fall short

The Yankees returned to a some frustrating ways on Friday night, losing 7-6 to the Brewers after having taken a 5-0 lead in the second inning. Even beyond the frustration that it led to, the loss means it became an opportunity for some of the competition to gain some ground. Let’s see who did and who didn’t in today’s edition of the Rivalry Roundup.
Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Espinal for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
Adames, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 victory over Yankees

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a three-run shot for his 30th homer this season to back Brandon Woodruff, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Saturday night. New York’s Aaron Judge went 1 of 3 with a double and a walk to remain at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

