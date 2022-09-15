The Yankees returned to a some frustrating ways on Friday night, losing 7-6 to the Brewers after having taken a 5-0 lead in the second inning. Even beyond the frustration that it led to, the loss means it became an opportunity for some of the competition to gain some ground. Let’s see who did and who didn’t in today’s edition of the Rivalry Roundup.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO