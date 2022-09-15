ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

news9.com

Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
TULSA, OK
Stillwater, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford. Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust

Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest warrant issued months after a Tulsa woman’s death ruled a homicide

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been filed months after the death of a Tulsa woman. Juan Blanco is wanted on charges of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Blanco was dating the victim, Jackie Littrell. Littrell initially went to Tulsa’s Hillcrest hospital in June, complaining of abdominal pain.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD arrests suspect in Tulsa’s 56th homicide of the year

TULSA, Okla. — A 911 call came in around 2:40 a.m. after a man went to a stranger’s house asking for help because he had been shot, near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Body Cameras Prove Useful For Osage County Deputies

Osage County deputies now have body cameras for the first time and deputies say they caught something so unbelievable, that they needed video proof. Deputies recently stopped a man suspected of stealing copper and upon investigation, they found a woman in the trunk of his car. Deputies say the woman was unconscious when they found, but still alive.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

