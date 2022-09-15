Read full article on original website
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa update: Will he coach again this season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks Chicago White Sox insider Scott Merkin about the current status of Tony La Russa and if we'll see him in the dugout again this season. They also dive into the White Sox play since La Russa has been on leave, the job that Miguel Cairo has done in La Russa's absence and MORE!
Tigers walk off with 3-2 win over Chicago White Sox in 10 innings
Matt Manning did everything he was supposed to Friday evening. He pitched efficiently, covering seven scoreless innings on 87 pitches, and put the Detroit Tigers in a position to win the opener of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. The Tigers squandered a two-run lead, but they came back in extra innings, winning 3-2 on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Victor Reyes in a matchup with White Sox closer Liam Hendriks in...
White Sox slug five HRs, defeat Guardians
Yoan Moncada had four hits, including one of five home runs by the visiting Chicago White Sox, helping them to
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala on White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth. Grandal has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per...
Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0
Chicago White Sox (74-71, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-89, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Tigers +132; over/under...
Mark Cuban says there is only ever room for '1 knucklehead' on any type of team
The billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner believes culture and chemistry are critical to the success of any type of team, either corporate or sporting.
Watch: White Sox turn one of the wildest double plays you'll ever see to get out of jam in key spot against Tigers
In a crucial spot in the eighth inning of a tie game against the Tigers on Friday evening, the White Sox turned one of the most bizarre double plays you’ll ever see, as all the action played out at home plate.
