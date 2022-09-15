ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Detroit Free Press

Tigers walk off with 3-2 win over Chicago White Sox in 10 innings

Matt Manning did everything he was supposed to Friday evening. He pitched efficiently, covering seven scoreless innings on 87 pitches, and put the Detroit Tigers in a position to win the opener of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. The Tigers squandered a two-run lead, but they came back in extra innings, winning 3-2 on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Victor Reyes in a matchup with White Sox closer Liam Hendriks in...
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Chicago, IL
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala on White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth. Grandal has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per...
FOX Sports

Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (74-71, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-89, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Tigers +132; over/under...
